Popular Pizza Shop Owner Passes Away From Covid

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular pizza shop owner in the East Bay has lost a battle with COVID-19....

Warren pizza shop owner dies after battle with COVID pneumonia

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in Warren has died after a battle with COVID pneumonia. Steve Balasco passed away on Christmas Eve, according to a post on the Balasco Strong Campaign: Spread Kindness & Love Facebook page. He owned Balasco Pizzeria for the...
WARREN, RI
Owner of Tate’s Shoe Service in Santa Rosa Passes Away

A noted Santa Rosa shoe cobbler has died. The Press Democrat reports that Tim Alexander, the owner of Tate’s Shoe Service in downtown Santa Rosa, passed away on November 28th, a month after he collapsed at the shop from a seizure. He was 67. Alexander began working at Tate’s Shoe Service in the early 1980s, later buying the shoe shop in 1985. In recent years, he received rave reviews on Yelp with one referring to him as a “shoe shaman.” The future of Tate’s Shoe Service remains uncertain. Some of Alexander’s friends are currently opening it on Mondays and Thursdays so that customers can pick up their shoes and other items. Tim Alexander is survived by his brother, Dan, his partner, Sherrie Kane, and several nieces and nephews.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Walker’s Bluff co-owner David Bunch passes away

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Less than a month after breaking ground on a long-planned casino and resort project, Walker’s Bluff co-owner David Bunch has passed away. According to his family, Bunch died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon. A cause of death has not been released. Funeral arrangements have not been...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Jeffrey Bajalieh of Slice Pizza & Brew Passed Away on Dec. 18

Jeff Bajalieh became one of Domino’s youngest franchisees before opening Slice Pizza & Brew with his brothers in 2010. Slice is famous for its Soul Pie, a southern-gourmet pizza topped with sausage, black-eyed peas and turnip greens, among other ingredients. Jeffrey Bajalieh, co-owner of Slice Pizza & Brew in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Longtime WECO Owner Carl Stump Passes Away

The very first voice heard on WECO Radio all the way back in August of 1970 was Carl Stump. Sadly, Carl passed away December 22nd at the age of 86. WECO General Manager Ed Knight said on the passing of Carl Stump, “Carl did the morning shift for over thirty years and many of those years also hosted the Bluegrass Tour Unlimited Show on Sunday nights. He established the foundation for WECO’s success. He took a young twenty year old under his wing in 1974 and taught me how to own and operate a local radio station. Carl Stump was more than a business partner and he will be missed.”
Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including spoiled celery, outdated ham, filthy kitchens with standing water on the floor, mouse droppings and insect-infested fruit. One restaurant patron complained of finding a Band-Aid in his meal. The findings are among […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Local pizza shop owner dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

A popular local restaurant owner has lost his battle with COVID-19. 61-year-old Steve Balasco, co-owner of Balasco’s Pizzeria on Market Street in Warren, RI for over 30 years, passed away on Christmas Eve after battling the virus. Balasco was on a ventilator in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital...
WARREN, RI

