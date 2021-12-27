Popular Pizza Shop Owner Passes Away From Covid

A noted Santa Rosa shoe cobbler has died. The Press Democrat reports that Tim Alexander, the owner of Tate’s Shoe Service in downtown Santa Rosa, passed away on November 28th, a month after he collapsed at the shop from a seizure. He was 67. Alexander began working at Tate’s Shoe Service in the early 1980s, later buying the shoe shop in 1985. In recent years, he received rave reviews on Yelp with one referring to him as a “shoe shaman.” The future of Tate’s Shoe Service remains uncertain. Some of Alexander’s friends are currently opening it on Mondays and Thursdays so that customers can pick up their shoes and other items. Tim Alexander is survived by his brother, Dan, his partner, Sherrie Kane, and several nieces and nephews.

