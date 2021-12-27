For This Goose Couple, Love Knows No Boundaries

I'm not exaggerating when I say that I'm easily influenced by the outfits that celebrities step out in. I simply trust their recommendations, so if their outfits match my personal style or feel like a fashion risk worth taking, I'm all in. The proof is in the extra storage I've added to my phone to accommodate the number of paparazzi photos and magazine spreads saved to my camera roll. And when I saw Meghan Trainor wearing Lilysilk as she decorated the tree in her new music video, "My Kind of Present," I knew I had to learn more about this brand. Lilysilk believes that not all silk is created equal, so its products are crafted from the finest natural fibers, and its delivery service is exceptional. As if that weren't enough, it's also made a commitment to zero waste. Celebrity approved (by Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lucy Hale, might I add) and consciously made? Say no more. I wasted no time adding the 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe to my cart. This robe and other Lilysilk favorites are waiting for you below, so just keep scrolling.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO