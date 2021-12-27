ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

For This Goose Couple, Love Knows No Boundaries

By Cheryl Maguire
Discover Mag
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold and Amelia lived near the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts. The employees at the center often noticed them walking together near a pond, though they kept their distance and rarely interacted with others. It’s the typical picture of a young couple in love, right? Except in this case,...

www.discovermagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Couple Finds Forever Love At Discovery Park

Union City, Tenn.–The mission at Discovery Park of America is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Part of how they help guests to “see beyond” is by giving them new things to discover each day. Little did Christy Bondurant and Kevin Lyell know that they would discover their forever right in Discovery Park’s gift shop.
UNION CITY, TN
whowhatwear

The Celebs You Know and Love Swear By This Brand—These Items Are on My List

I'm not exaggerating when I say that I'm easily influenced by the outfits that celebrities step out in. I simply trust their recommendations, so if their outfits match my personal style or feel like a fashion risk worth taking, I'm all in. The proof is in the extra storage I've added to my phone to accommodate the number of paparazzi photos and magazine spreads saved to my camera roll. And when I saw Meghan Trainor wearing Lilysilk as she decorated the tree in her new music video, "My Kind of Present," I knew I had to learn more about this brand. Lilysilk believes that not all silk is created equal, so its products are crafted from the finest natural fibers, and its delivery service is exceptional. As if that weren't enough, it's also made a commitment to zero waste. Celebrity approved (by Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lucy Hale, might I add) and consciously made? Say no more. I wasted no time adding the 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe to my cart. This robe and other Lilysilk favorites are waiting for you below, so just keep scrolling.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Poteau Daily News & Sun

Boundaries … necessary pain

Face it, our floors here in the Midwest get freezing cold in the wintertime — so cold that you really can’t just ignore them. “I’ll just mosey into the kitchen in my bare feet and get me a cup of coffee and make myself a sandwich. It’s only minus-15 degrees on my tile floor.”
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Free Lance-Star

After journey of love and loss, couple renews vows in backyard Christmas village

Allison Bragg, her husband William Gardner and dozens of their friends spent months creating a Christmas village in their Spotsylvania County backyard. The couple, who live on Courthouse Road, was driven by a desire to invite friends and family for a renewal of their vows amid cheery Christmas lights and a 27-foot façade of a country chapel, complete with outdoor seating crafted from wooden planks and tree trunks.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
imdb.com

Love Finds a Way: Here Are All the Most Unexpected Celebrity Couples of 2021

When you're taking a break from your real-world concerns and living that online life, what's more fun than a little celebrity romance to root for? Or relentlessly analyze? Or resent? (We're not judging.) In fact, following the love lives of the rich and famous can be quite heartening, serving to remind us that everyone has their ups and downs, you never know when you might get hit with the thunderbolt, that there's still love to be had after a painful breakup, or that Cabo will always be there for us. But while it's easy to applaud a pairing that's as logical as peanut butter and jelly, or Tom Holland and Zendaya, there's also nothing like a couple coming out of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Goose#Canada Geese#Sliding Glass Door
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy