Pension funds are starting to think they have a duty to look after their members in old age, not just give them a big pot of money, the head of pension investments at one of the UK’s biggest funds has said.Scottish Widows’ Maria Nazarova-Doyle said there is little point giving someone a massive payout when they turn 65 if they need to spend it on mitigating the effects of climate change.Traditionally, pension funds simply focused on getting the highest returns for the lowest levels of risk, she told the PA news agency.But today “more and more pension schemes are starting...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO