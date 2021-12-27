ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Care Workers Need Better Bedside Manners to Prevent Trauma | Opinion

By Maya Paley
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Misha Meow
3d ago

This job must be hard. I know I couldn't do it for long if people were constantly yelling and abusive. I understand workers need respectful, but patients need to be respectful of others as well. Respect goes both ways.

Sadie
3d ago

I have empathy for the lady in this article. However, she is dealing with a single death. The doctors and nurses are dealing with multiple deaths every day/week. They are working flat out and still are short staffed. The ability to spend time with dying patients and their families isn’t feasible any longer. It’s all they can do to care for their patient load and keep the majority of them alive for the next shift.

Jim Abrams
3d ago

To the author of this article. Try putting your self into our shoes for even one day and you’ll understand the heck that we have to go through on a daily basis

KRDO

RISE: Health care workers get self care at Denver Health

DENVER (KCNC) — Health care workers need to be cared for as well, particularly when it comes to their mental health. At Denver Health they do this through a program called Resilience in Stressful Events, or RISE for short. “The best mitigation for a traumatic experience is human connection,”...
DENVER, CO
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Take care of front-line health workers

Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
HuffingtonPost

CDC Relaxes Quarantine Policy For COVID-Infected Health Care Workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shorter suggested quarantine period for some health care workers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, saying Thursday that employees who are asymptomatic should be able to return to work after seven days of isolation, shortened from 10, and a negative coronavirus test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
PTSD
westerniowatoday.com

Health care workers frustrated, exhausted amid latest COVID surge

(NEW YORK) — With the presence of omicron rapidly increasing across the country, federal health officials are warning the surge in coronavirus cases expected in the weeks to come could significantly increase hospital demand. As more than 7,800 Americans are admitted into hospitals with the virus each day, from...
TROY, MI
WDTN

Spike in hospitalizations concerning health care workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the Christmas holiday weekend now behind us, hospitals across The Miami Valley are feeling the impact of COVID19 case surges and hospitalizations. Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says he and his team, also seeing a spike in cases and very ill patients with the virus. “We kinda […]
KETTERING, OH
Inc.com

A Scientific Approach Enables Preventative Health Care

How companies can create a healthy workplace, during and post-COVID. One-size-fits-all corporate wellness solutions are a thing of the past. Due to the pandemic, leaders must learn that that in order to treat people effectively, their companies need to make their health and wellness solutions personalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

The CDC on Thursday shortened the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic. Driving the news: The new guidance follows calls by health officials for the CDC to shorten its recommendation on isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive due to concerns about the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Program seeks to train more health care workers

To Holly Lockrow, spending her days surrounded by young children is a dream job. “I love this job,” Lockrow said as she sat at a table with four first grade students from the Troy School District. “It is very rewarding because I truly love the kids.”. For the...
TROY, NY
lptv.org

Brainerd Rallies to Show Gratitude to Health Care Workers

We are 356 days into 2021. That means for 356 mornings, healthcare workers woke up and went to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country before 2021 was even here. For this holiday season, folks in Brainerd wanted to give back to those on the front lines. A...
BRAINERD, MN
Detroit News

Startup delivers health care to workers without insurance

Joseph Kitonga is a 24-year-old from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, who aims to reinvent the way primary care is delivered to hourly workers who lack health insurance. His primary care service Vitable LLC has gotten strong reviews from employers and workers in child care, restaurants, and home care for its high quality and convenience. The firm has already signed up 10,000 people in its current markets of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
inkfreenews.com

Salute To Health Care Workers Tonight At KCH

WARSAW – If you want to help salute health care workers in Warsaw, tonight is your chance to do it. A rally supporting health care workers will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Kosciusko Community Hospital. The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association is organizing a tribute.
WARSAW, IN
The Independent

Patients can order ‘don’t weigh me’ cards to take to doctors

Patients are able to order “don’t weigh me” cards to take to the doctors in a move aimed at reducing anxiety and stress on a visit. The US group behind the initiative said being weighed and talking about weight “causes feelings of stress and shame for many people”. The cards say: “Please don’t weigh me unless it is (really) medically necessary.”It adds: “If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent”. They have cards at my doctor’s office now to tell them if you’d prefer not to be weighed 😭😭😭...
HEALTH
6abc

Like many hospitals, ChristianaCare sees record number of patients

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Hospitals continue to face an unprecedented burden with the surge from COVID-19 on top of the usual seasonal increases in stroke, heart failure, pneumonia, and flu. In Delaware, ChristianaCare is facing a record number of patients. With nearly 80% of COVID patients unvaccinated, Wilmington Hospital's Chief...
WILMINGTON, DE
