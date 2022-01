LAWRENCE — As Marcus Garrett reflected Thursday, on how his rookie season in the NBA has gone so far, he referred to it as a learning experience. Garrett, who played in college at Kansas from 2017-21, is a member of the Miami Heat. After starring with the Jayhawks and then not being selected in the most recent NBA draft, he’s still been able to carve out a role at the professional level. And he’s constantly been adjusting to the pace of the game as he learns a new system and the various defensive and offensive responsibilities he has.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO