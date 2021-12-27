ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Iraq’s top court rejects appeal contesting election results

 4 days ago

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of parliamentary elections held...

BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Iran's State-Run Newspaper Threatens Israel With Airstrikes for 'Just One Wrong Move!'

One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Iraqi court rejects appeal by Iran-backed parties against vote

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s Supreme Court rejected appeals lodged by Iran-backed Shi’ite factions against the results of a parliamentary election on Monday, the chief judge said, derailing their attempt to overturn the vote in which they performed poorly. The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged...
MIDDLE EAST
95.5 FM WIFC

Gambia’s Supreme Court dismisses election result challenge

BANJUL (Reuters) – Gambia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow’s recent election victory, ruling that its proponents had not followed proper procedure in filing it, court documents showed on Tuesday. Barrow won the Dec. 4 poll with 53% of the vote. Runner-up...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to UK’s top court

LONDON (Reuters) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday filed an application to appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a lower court’s ruling this month that he can be extradited to the United States. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release...
U.S. POLITICS
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Syria condemns Israel's plans to expand Golan settlements

Syria said Monday that Israel’s plans to double the number of settlers living in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are “dangerous and unprecedented” and only perpetuate its occupation of the territory. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday a multimillion-dollar plan meant to double the number of settlers living in the region that Israel captured from Syria more than five decades ago. The U.S. recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan in 2019. The rest of the international community regards the territory as Israeli occupied.“Syria strongly condemns the dangerous and unprecedented escalation from the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Syrian...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Libya future at stake after failing to hold vote

Libya failed to hold its first presidential election as planned this month, a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean country.The postponement of the Dec. 24 vote has opened up uncertainty over what comes next in the tenuous peace process, raising worries Libya could slide into new round of violence after more than a year of relative calm. The planned vote was the lynchpin of international peace efforts, and major regional and international powers had for months pushed for it to take place as scheduled.But many inside and outside Libya...
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Yemen officials: Saudi airstrike kills 12 troops by mistake

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni military officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has mistakenly hit a camp of pro-government forces in a southern Yemen province. The officials say at least 12 troops were killed and eight were wounded in the strike, which took place on Thursday in the province of Shabwa. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition, an ally of the forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Yemen has been torn by civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened to halt the rebels.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Order! Order! Jordanian MPs fight in parliamentary session live-streamed on TV

A session of parliament in Jordan descended into a fistfight between MPs, and the altercation was live-streamed on local television.The brawl broke out during a discussion on constitutional reforms, which saw the chamber debate adding the Arabic female noun for Jordanian citizens into the constitution’s section on equal rights.The amendment has been referred to by some MPs as “useless”.The video shows the chamber descend into chaos, as the lawmakers first shout at each other then resort to fighting.A row between Deputy Suleiman Abu Yahya and parliament House Speaker Abdul Karim Dughmi erupted, after when Yahya accused Dughmi of being...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE

