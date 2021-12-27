ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Monday Medical: A year for self-care

Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This story is Part 2 of a two-part series recapping our favorite health tips from 2021. Part 1 focused on everyday safety tips. While pandemic restrictions have eased, 2021 has still packed some punches, which means self-care is as important as ever. Below, find top tips...

www.steamboatpilot.com

KRDO

RISE: Health care workers get self care at Denver Health

DENVER (KCNC) — Health care workers need to be cared for as well, particularly when it comes to their mental health. At Denver Health they do this through a program called Resilience in Stressful Events, or RISE for short. “The best mitigation for a traumatic experience is human connection,”...
DENVER, CO
osfhealthcare.org

What is self-care?

When you think of “self-care,” what do you see in your mind? Is it a bubble bath by candlelight, relaxing music playing gently? Perhaps you picture a soothing massage or spa day?. Those kinds of things are useful stress reducers, if you have access to them, but they...
HEALTH
SignalsAZ

Self-Care Includes Partnership with Your Medical Provider

Self-care puts a heavy emphasis on the “self,” and there’s no better way to build your self-confidence than by taking responsibility for your health. Nutritious eating, exercising regularly, getting restful sleep, and calming your mind are all essential for health and resilience. Self-care also means knowing how...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Feeling low? Overcome the winter blues with self-care

STILLWATER – When daylight saving time ends in November and end-of-year holidays approach, it’s common to experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Less vitamin D, cold temperatures and the stress of a busy season can take its toll on the human body, physically and mentally. Also known as...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Register-Guard

Parenting Now: Self-care isn’t just a buzzword

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Wow, what a time of year, right?! All the lights, activities, shopping, hustle and bustle —all while parenting, too!...
KIDS
thezoereport.com

This Might Be The Most Calming Approach To Self-Care & Mental Health — Ever

In a climate of constant go-go-go energy, it can be hard to remember to take time for yourself and simply slow down. However, occasionally, you meet someone so centered and present, it forces you to recalibrate your approach to not only mental health, but every facet of your daily life. Such was the case upon meeting Taiwanese dancer, new media artist, and choreographer Wen Chi Su at 2021’s Art Basel in Miami, who, in addition to partnering with luxe beauty brand La Prairie, also revealed her calming beauty and wellness routine. Hint: It’s much more cerebral than just adding another serum to your skin care lineup.
MENTAL HEALTH
eturbonews.com

New Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes

Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) released its much-anticipated annual Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes (Standards of Care). Based upon the latest scientific diabetes research and clinical trials, Standards of Care is the gold-standard for professionals in the medical field and includes vital new and updated practice guidelines to care for people with diabetes and prediabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Self-Care Is a Necessity, Not a Luxury

Simple exercises can help you find the time for self-care and the strategies that will work for you. Have check-ins with yourself a few times during the day. Be proactive with self-care, rather than reactive. You've read that taking care of yourself needs to be a priority. But you may...
HEALTH
hottytoddy.com

Hubert Spears: ‘Careful and Kind’ Medical Care

Dr. Hubert Spears, a staff physician at University Health Services at the University of Mississippi, has a passion for people and doing good in his community. Spears, 66, is a graduate from the University of Mississippi. He was born in Grenada and throughout his time growing up in a small town, Spears always looked up to his coaches and teachers. Some inspired him to go into a career in education.
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Mental Health Experts Offer Advice On Beating The Post-Holiday Blues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are almost over, and it’s not uncommon to experience the post-holiday blues. “The holidays are something that we tend to really look forward to,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a clinical psychologist with Baylor Scott & White. “When we come on the other side if it, it can feel like a letdown.” Dr. McMinn said it’s a feeling that affects both adults and kids, but there are some ways to keep your spirits up! “I think something that’s important is just making sure you’re continuing to have plans that you’re looking forward to,” Dr. McMinn said. It doesn’t have to be extravagant like a vacation, but it can be as simple as self-care. “Whether that’s taking some alone time on your commute home that you listen to a favorite podcast and favorite music, if that’s going and having a date night with a loved one on a regular basis.” Dr. McMinn also suggested exercise, cooking or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. The key, she said, is to make sure the activities are feasible to actually implement into your routine. Click here for more advice from Psychology Today.
MENTAL HEALTH
WAND TV

Mental health experts urge self-care as COVID-19 cases spike

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As another wave of the pandemic makes headlines around the world, it can be easy to feel frustrated and anxious. Experts say those feelings are valid — and are actually fairly common. While it's important to follow proper COVID-19 protocols, they urge everyone to take care of their mental health as well. A lot of that starts with people being mindful of what information they consume.
DECATUR, IL
Knowridge Science Report

Many older people get depression during COVID-19 pandemic

In a new study from University College London, researchers found during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the prevalence of clinically significant depressive symptoms among older adults. They analyzed data from 5,146 older adults participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants provided data before the COVID-19...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

How to Take a Guilt-Free Mental Health Day & Make the Most of It

It seems that we all can agree that if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home from work. If your nose is running, you have a fever or severe cough, calling in sick for work is a no-brainer. But why do we only allow ourselves time off for those types of “sick” and not others? (Especially now that so many of us are working full-time from home!) Mental health is just as important as physical health, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Untreated mental illness can lead to...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

The At-Home Self-Care Practice Real Women Swear By

After nearly a year of living through a pandemic, where we’re all encouraged to stay home and stay safe and our health is at the forefront of our minds, it only makes sense that safe, accessible, at-home forms of self-care have become more of a priority. Our brains, bodies and spirits are bone tired at best and wracked with anxiety at worst — so any little bit of TLC we can offer ourselves is vital. Now self-care is often reduced down to prying yourself away from a cell phone, doing a face mask and lighting a candle (or reduced down even...
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

The Importance of Self-Care, Especially Around the Holidays

Tina Matthews-Hayes, DNP, FNP, PMHNP, talks about the importance of caring not only for your patients, but for yourself too. Tina Matthews-Hayes is a dual-certified nurse practitioner at Western PA Behavioral Health Resources in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.
HEALTH
mywomenmagazine.com

Making Modern Women Understand Self-care

These difficult times during the pandemic and even in the new normal have sometimes led to us neglecting our mental and physical health. Juggling our careers, families, socialization, and other responsibilities can wear you down. It’s important to remember to take steps to take care of your overall well-being. Establishing great habits that keep you both happy and healthy is vital to surviving the new normal. Whether you’re a career woman who’s constantly in meetings all day or a stay-at-home mom that’s adapting to the new child care responsibilities, take the time to do something for yourself. You can’t give from an empty cup.
HEALTH
psychreg.org

5 Easy Ways to Get into Self-Care

If we think about it, looking after ourselves should be the most natural and understandable thing in the world. After all, studies have consistently shown that people who routinely practice self-care are happier and healthier – not only physically but also mentally. And yet, there’s a huge discrepancy between what we think and what we actually put into practice. According to a Birchbox study, 67% of Americans take better care of loved ones than of themselves, and one in three people feel guilty when they take time for themselves. The result? People are feeling more and more overwhelmed and burned out.
YOGA
Channel 3000

How to Make Self-Care a Priority This Holiday Season

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. The holiday season should be about spending time with family, traditions, and giving. Often...
LIFESTYLE
Lifehacker

Why You Should ‘Resolve’ to Only Make Tiny Self-Care Changes This Year

How many New Year’s resolutions have you made over the course of your life? And how many have you kept? We all know that most grand resolutions, unless accompanied by deep commitment and accountability, stay where they began: in our heads. I don’t know about you, but after two years navigating work, family life, and school during COVID, the idea of trying to reach major goals sounds exhausting.
LIFESTYLE

