ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC entertainment industry workers worry about future amid show cancellations

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBwRk_0dWfYzVI00
Broadway Shows Forced To Cancel Performances Due To Covid Cases Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

NEW YORK — With the number of COVID-19 cases surging in New York, workers in the entertainment industry, many of whom are freelancers, are worried about the prospect of another shutdown.

At least 12 Broadway shows have canceled performances due to performers and staff testing positive. Three Broadway shows, "Jagged Little Pill," "Waitress" and "Thoughts of a Colored Man," announced they will close their doors permanently, after detecting multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

While understanding of the precautions, entertainment workers -- many of whom have been in a precarious position for nearly two years as the live performance industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic -- are left worried this holiday season about their financial futures, especially without the safety net of benefits that had been provided in 2020.

"Eliminating the ushering salary would take a huge hit on anyone's finances. I don't think anyone's really doing this just for fun, they're doing it because they really need the money," Rachel, an usher for a Broadway show who did not want her last name or the name of her employer used, told ABC News.

The production Rachel works for has not yet canceled a performance during this surge, and she said she feels confident in the safety protocols in place, including regular testing and indoor mask mandates, especially given the number of people she interacts with at work. But, given the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Rachel is still worried about the prospect of shows getting canceled.

"It's just inevitable. It's just a matter of time at this point. With how things are spreading, to me, it seems almost impossible to avoid," said Rachel.

When the pandemic first hit, Rachel said she was put on furlough and was able to take advantage of unemployment benefits until the industry reopened. These pandemic-era unemployment benefits -- a federal supplement on top of states benefits -- are no longer available.

The prospect of shows closing again scares Rachel, who said she, like many of her colleagues, needs to work another part-time job along with ushering to cover her costs.

"It would be probably devastating because it would be a matter of going back on to unemployment in order to get paid. But at this point, there are no pandemic-like increases for the unemployment, so [it] would definitely not be enough for me to cover my expenses," Rachel said.

Though she needs the money she gets from ushering, she said she would feel more comfortable if workers would be able to take a temporary break through the holidays.

"Would it have prevented any spread? I don't know. Would it make me feel better? Yes. Would I lose lots of money? Yes," Rachel said.

Elizabeth, who asked that her last name be withheld, is a freelance opera singer and has had several performances at Carnegie Hall canceled this week due to people testing positive for COVID-19, many despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. She said one of her colleagues will be missing all her Christmas shows. Christmas season is usually a high-volume time for musicians with many holiday shows going on.

Elizabeth and her wife, Sara, who both currently work in the entertainment industry, were able to stay afloat during the pandemic because of an accounting job Sara had.

Sara, who also asked that her last name be withheld, took the accounting job just before the pandemic hit and stayed there for a year. Due to her fibromyalgia, the job left her feeling burned out and sick. She left that position and took a six-month break when Elizabeth's work started to pick up.

Elizabeth, who still had a part-time teaching job throughout most of the pandemic, lost a large portion of her income because of shutdowns. That left her only qualifying for six weeks of unemployment benefits.

During the six months Sara had taken off work, the two burned through savings they had.

"We weren't expecting it to be bad again. We've just started rebuilding, financially," Sara said. "I took this job, and she's finally getting work again. And now we're starting to see her first cancellation was this week."

Three of Elizabeth's shows this week were canceled, in addition to two more shows in January.

"It's definitely scary. Because this time if things shut down again, we don't have a safety net," Sara said.

The couple said they would not be able to afford losing any of their pay.

Even now, their finances are very tight and they are having to cut costs on essential things, like health care. Sara should be going to the doctor every month for checkups but she hasn't been since September.

"I'm getting medication still, but I'm not seeing the doctor as much as I should. I just haven't been going," she said. "We're crossing our fingers and hoping nothing bad happens."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Industry#Carnegie Hall#Abc News
TheBriefly

The "Sad Protest Inside a Burger King" Edition

Possible light rain overnight. 72.28% of city residents have received two shots, 81.32% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • One portion of the private sector vaccine mandate, which Mayor-elect Eric Adams intends to leave in place, extends to hiring babysitters, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. in private residences. If you hire someone to work in your home, you’re the overseer of a workplace, and with a $1,000 fine if you don’t check proof of vaccination. (Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are already making 15-dollars an hour. That increase is a 70-cent hike for the majority of employees outside of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
WOKV

CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The annual CES gadget convention will be three days instead of four following an uptick of COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some of its best-known tech presenters. Convention organizer The Consumer Technology Association announced in a statement Friday that CES will run...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy