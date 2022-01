NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York set another record for single-day positive COVID cases Saturday. Statewide, 21,908 people tested positive, beating out the previous day’s total of 21,027 positives. That’s the highest number of reported COVID cases since the pandemic began, and that pushed the daily positivity rate to nearly 8%. The seven-day average positivity percentage rate increased to just over 6%. Hospitalizations are also rising to just over 3,800, but that’s nowhere close to what we saw in the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in New York City, more than 5,000 new COVID cases were reported, and health officials say just over 200...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO