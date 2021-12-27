ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wolf Administration says it wants to improve environmental justice policy

Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator wants to be a better resource for disadvantaged communities with a historically high pollution burden. It hopes to release a draft of its new environmental justice policy next year. Environmental justice areas include low-income neighborhoods and communities of color that shoulder more than a typical...

ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

