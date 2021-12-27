ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings rookie star out due to COVID-19 protocols

By Ken Delaney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings are placing their star rookie in COVID-19 protocols. Lucas Raymond has been placed in the protocols...

