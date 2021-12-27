Short handed Pistons get hammered by San Antonio Sunday

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is looking nowhere near his dominant self from last season, and that was made apparent once again on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Randle had a game to forget in their showdown with the hapless Pistons, finishing with just five points on 2-of-11 shooting (including 0-of-3 from deep). Sure, he had 10 rebounds and five assists, but he had the second-worst plus-minus (-27) on the Knicks in the game. Had it not been for big performances from Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley, New York would have gotten the L.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO