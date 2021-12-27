LIVE UPDATES: Some counties have been dropped off of the Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Winter weather is circling through most of Western Pennsylvania. We’ll be updating this story with the latest information, conditions, and hazards as we learn about them.

UPDATE 12:15 P.M.: Some counties have been dropped off of the Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service. The counties remaining are: Forest, Jefferson, Venango, Clarion and Indiana.

UPDATE 10:27 A.M.: The Boyce Park Ski Slopes will close at 1:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. The slopes will reopen tomorrow, December 28, if weather conditions improve.

UPDATE 10:14 A.M.: There is a speed limit restriction of 45 mph on I-80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 73: PA 949 – Corsica to Exit 173: PA 64 – Lamar in Clinton County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling.

UPDATE 9:48 A.M.: Snowy conditions are being reported around our areas.

We have also been alerted to a few road incidents due to icy conditions.

UPDATE 9:00 A.M.: The North Park and South Park Ice Rinks will be closed today, December 27, 2021 due to inclement weather. We will reopen tomorrow, December 28, weather and conditions permitting.

UPDATE 8:30 A.M.: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. for northern and eastern counties. An update in the advisory at 7 a.m. added more counties in Western Pennsylvania, including Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong Counties. Venango, Clarion, Indiana, and Forest counties are still included.

The National Weather Service Office in Pittsburgh reported icy conditions in New Castle and Butler due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

A Special Weather Statement is issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette Ridges, and Westmoreland counties until 10:15 a.m.

There could be brief periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in these areas.

A wintry mix will continue through the morning. Snow remains possible for areas near Interstate 80 through midday.

Snow and freezing rain could lead to dicey conditions on the roadways. Watch for icy and slick spots.

Keep a safe distance between you and other cars.