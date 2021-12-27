Ravens Week 16 Report Card Vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost 41-21 to the Bengals in Week 16, extending their losing streak to four games.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Ravens' third-string quarterback Josh Johnson made his first start in three years with Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) both sidelined. Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He effectively ran the Ravens offense under tough circumstances. Grade: B

Running Backs — The Ravens could not commit to the run because they trailed almost the entire game. Overall, they managed 39 yards on just 16 carries. Neither Devonta Freeman (six carries for 17 yards) nor Latavius Murray (fives carries for 12 yards) could get into a rhythm, Grade D.

Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 125 yards with a touchdown. Andrews has amassed five games with 100 or more yards receiving this season. James Proche made the most of his opportunity with Devin Duvernay out with an ankle injury and had seven catches for 76 yards. Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman also had solid games. Grade: B

Offensive Line — The Ravens allowed just one sack. Right guard Kevin Zeitler was solid again against his former team. Tight tackle Patrick Mekari gave the Ravens a boost at right tackle. Andrew Villanueva had some struggles. Grade: C+

Defense

Defensive Line — Bengals All-Pro running back Joe Mixon had just 65 yards on 18 carries. The Ravens were able to get some pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow. Tackles Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack managed sacks. Grade: C+

Linebackers — The Ravens were shorthanded with Pernell McPhee and Justin Houston out with COVID issues. Patrick Queen made some key plays and finished with nine tackles. However, both outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh struggles to make plays. Grade: D

Secondary — This unit has been decimated with injuries and Burrow smelled blood. Anthony Averett had to leave the game in the first quarter with a chest injury. The Bengals QB threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns. It was also the fourth-most passing yards in NFL history. Bengals had two players with 100 yards receiving — Tee Higgins (194, 2 touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (125 yards). Grade: F

Special Teams

This unit did not factor much into the game. Sam Koch averaged 44.3 yards on three punts. James Proche and Tylan Wallace split return duties with Duvernay out. The Bengals did not have to punt the entire game. Grade: C

Coaching

The Ravens were completely outmanned and they didn't have the players to make many adjustments. The coaches were limited by the players available and the Bengals did not hesitate to rub it in. Grade: C