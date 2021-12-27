ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Week 16 Report Card Vs. Bengals

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost 41-21 to the Bengals in Week 16, extending their losing streak to four games.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Ravens' third-string quarterback Josh Johnson made his first start in three years with Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) both sidelined. Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He effectively ran the Ravens offense under tough circumstances. Grade: B

Running Backs — The Ravens could not commit to the run because they trailed almost the entire game. Overall, they managed 39 yards on just 16 carries. Neither Devonta Freeman (six carries for 17 yards) nor Latavius Murray (fives carries for 12 yards) could get into a rhythm, Grade D.

Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 125 yards with a touchdown. Andrews has amassed five games with 100 or more yards receiving this season. James Proche made the most of his opportunity with Devin Duvernay out with an ankle injury and had seven catches for 76 yards. Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman also had solid games. Grade: B

Offensive Line — The Ravens allowed just one sack. Right guard Kevin Zeitler was solid again against his former team. Tight tackle Patrick Mekari gave the Ravens a boost at right tackle. Andrew Villanueva had some struggles. Grade: C+

Defense

Defensive Line — Bengals All-Pro running back Joe Mixon had just 65 yards on 18 carries. The Ravens were able to get some pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow. Tackles Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack managed sacks. Grade: C+

Linebackers — The Ravens were shorthanded with Pernell McPhee and Justin Houston out with COVID issues. Patrick Queen made some key plays and finished with nine tackles. However, both outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh struggles to make plays. Grade: D

Secondary — This unit has been decimated with injuries and Burrow smelled blood. Anthony Averett had to leave the game in the first quarter with a chest injury. The Bengals QB threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns. It was also the fourth-most passing yards in NFL history. Bengals had two players with 100 yards receiving — Tee Higgins (194, 2 touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (125 yards). Grade: F

Special Teams

This unit did not factor much into the game. Sam Koch averaged 44.3 yards on three punts. James Proche and Tylan Wallace split return duties with Duvernay out. The Bengals did not have to punt the entire game. Grade: C

Coaching

The Ravens were completely outmanned and they didn't have the players to make many adjustments. The coaches were limited by the players available and the Bengals did not hesitate to rub it in. Grade: C

Comments / 0

RavenCountry

Week 17: Ravens Vs. Rams Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (8-7) The Ravens are underdogs by 3.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: Fox/WBFF (Baltimore) Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website;...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — A few pundits see the Ravens upsetting the Rams in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the Ravens and that will be the difference in this game."
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Get Key Players Back for Rams Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got back some key reinforcements for a critical Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens activated outside linebacker Justin Houston, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and defensive backs Jimmy Smith, Chirs Westry, and Geno Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Thursday Roster News

These final two weeks may decide whether the Baltimore Ravens get to start their playoff run at home or miss the postseason entirely. But they just got a pretty big boost to their roster amid injury issues. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have activated three players off...
NFL
RavenCountry

Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rams defensive end Aaron Donald vividly remembers the last time he played the Ravens. It was on a Monday night in November and Baltimore completely dominated Los Angeles in every facet of the game. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens cruised to...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Special Teams Having Another Stellar Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' special teams have been dominant throughout the season. They are currently ranked No. 1 among all NFL teams, according to Football Outsiders. The Ravens have ranked in the top 10 for special teams for 10 consecutive years. This has been an especially exceptional...
NFL
