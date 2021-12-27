ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Mail Prints Front Page Apology to Duchess Meghan Acknowledging Her Lawsuit Victory

By Roisin Kelly
Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Sussex has at last procured an apology from the British tabloid that published extracts from a private letter she wrote to her father. On December 26, the Mail on Sunday and its website version Mail Online published a front-page notice that acknowledged Duchess Meghan’s legal victory against the...

epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Surprise Meghan Markle And Harry? Monarch Reportedly 'Won't Have A Normal Christmas'

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly giving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry presents on Christmas Day. Queen Elizabeth and the other members of the royal family are said to be having a cold war with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since the couple announced their decision to step back as senior working royals on January 8, 2020. Reports have it that Her Majesty was heartbroken over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.
Elle

Meghan Markle Gets Published Apology From U.K. Tabloid After Legal Victory Against Them

On Sunday, December 26, the Mail on Sunday printed an apology to Meghan Markle. They were required to issue the statement after losing a lengthy court battle to Markle for breaching the Duchess of Sussex's privacy. In 2019, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites published parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, which she had sent in advance of her marriage to Prince Harry in May of 2018. Her father chose not attend.
TMZ.com

Meghan Markle Gets Public Apology From Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle's lawsuit with The Mail on Sunday and its publisher is finally over -- especially now that the outlet has acknowledged her victory ... with a bit of sorry, not sorry. The Associated Newspapers tabloid published a bare post on their homepage this weekend -- simply titled 'The Duchess...
Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gains payout from Mail on Sunday after final victory in three-year legal fight

The Duchess of Sussex has agreed “financial remedies” with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, bringing to an end a bitter, three-year legal battle. The Sunday newspaper printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess had won her copyright infringement claim after the paper and the Mail Online published extracts of a letter she sent her father.
KTVB

Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Winning Her Privacy Case Against British Tabloid

Meghan Markle has been granted a public apology from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday - - after a lengthy court battle with the British tabloid. On Monday, Dec. 25, the publications printed and ran the apology on the front- page which was required after it was ruled that the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites breached the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy in February 2019, after publishing parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.
Indy100

#MeghanMarkleWon trends online after ‘Mail On Sunday’ finally acknowledges her legal victory

After a legal battle that lasted almost three years, Meghan Markle emerged victorious against Britain’s Mail on Sunday, a fact that had yet to be admitted publicly, that is, until yesterday.Britain’s Mail on Sunday printed a front-page legal notice accepting the Duchess of Sussex’s court win. The win was acknowledged on the publication’s printed front-page mea culpa to Meghan alongside the court-ordered headline that confirms Meghan’s victory. The legal defeat resulted in the Associated Newspapers paying out damages and £1.5 million in legal costs after the outlet published elements of a five-page letter Meghan wrote to her father shortly...
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Wins! Duchess Receives Public Apology After Lawsuit Triumph

Meghan Markle received a special and well-deserved Christmas present over this past weekend:. Not from her in-laws, no. We can't ever imagine the Royal Family ever truly admitting to any wrongdoing in regard to the way Markle was treated while living under their close-minded and antiquated roof. However, the Duchess...
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Victory: British Newspaper Forced To Do THIS Following Copyright Infringement Battle with Duchess

The Mail on Sunday finally revealed a front-page mea culpa to the public addressed to Meghan Markle following their court battle last February this year. The decision was made at the High Court in London, as reported by People, they were required to release an apology with a longer "notice" inside the newspaper. Apparently, in 2019, the publisher printed elements, breaching Markle's privacy, of a five-page letter she wrote to her father, following her royal wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018.
Law & Crime

Vindication for Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday Posts Front Page Apology For Publishing Letter She Wrote Her Father, Will Pay Undisclosed ‘Financial Remedies’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was publicly vindicated on Sunday after a long court battle with the publishers of British tabloid Mail on Sunday regarding their publication of a letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle, with the paper posting a front-page apology to her and acknowledging they had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of “financial remedies.”
newschain

Mail on Sunday prints front-page statement over Meghan’s copyright win

The Mail on Sunday has printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright claim against the newspaper’s publisher. Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.
