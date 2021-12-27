Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Reversal, Promotes Vaccinations

At this point, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a racist is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad. In this episode of Water Is Wet News, the same congresswoman who filmed herself ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government because Muslims were being elected to office, referred to Muslim members of Congress as the “Jihad Squad,” claimed Congress members weren’t official unless they were sworn in on the Bible, referred to Black people as “slaves” to the Democratic party, compared Black Lives matter to the KKK and claimed white Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects were being discriminated in jail “because of the color of their skin”—also has a weird issue with the celebration of Kwanzaa.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO