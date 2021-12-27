ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Reversal, Promotes Vaccinations

 5 days ago

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa ‘A Fake Religion’

As millions of Americans celebrated the first day of Kwanzaa on Sunday (December 26), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green condemned the holiday on Twitter. In response to a “Happy Kwanzaa” tweet from the College Republican National Committee, Rep. Greene tweeted, “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to consider Florida a separate country

Move over Duchy of Grand Fenwick! The “FREE Republican state of FLA” has been declared. Using the terminology usually reserved in modern times for sovereign nations, Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the “FREE Republican state of FLA” despite roughly 48 percent of the population voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
Kwanzaa: Marjorie Taylor Greene Denounces Black Holiday In Bigoted Tweet

At this point, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a racist is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad. In this episode of Water Is Wet News, the same congresswoman who filmed herself ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government because Muslims were being elected to office, referred to Muslim members of Congress as the “Jihad Squad,” claimed Congress members weren’t official unless they were sworn in on the Bible, referred to Black people as “slaves” to the Democratic party, compared Black Lives matter to the KKK and claimed white Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects were being discriminated in jail “because of the color of their skin”—also has a weird issue with the celebration of Kwanzaa.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to do possibly unconstitutional things to California transplants

If you've left California for another state anytime recently, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to take away your right to vote. The highly controversial Republican congresswoman promoted the idea in a Wednesday tweet, writing in response to a suggestion to stop transplants from voting. Greene said, "After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period."
Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
Son Of Judge Odinet Gets The Boot From LSU Track Team

On the same day his mother was barred by the Louisiana State Supreme Court, ABC 2 Baton Rouge reported Elijah Odinet got the boot from Louisiana State University’s track team. As previously reported Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has been placed on administrative leave, with no pay, when a video of her shouting racial slurs and epithets went viral. Judge Odinet was watching footage from a surveillance camera at her home that filmed a Black man trying to break into her house. The former judge admitted it is her voice that is heard saying “We have a n -----; it’s a n-----, like a roach” as a few people were filmed watching the crime unfold.
Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
