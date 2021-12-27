ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nathan Broadhead: Sunderland striker may miss rest of season with 'bad' hamstring injury

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunderland striker Nathan Broadhead faces a long lay-off with the hamstring injury he suffered in the EFL Cup defeat at Arsenal and could even miss the rest of this season. Boss Lee Johnson has said that the on-loan Everton striker, 23, will be sidelined for at least three...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Hamstring Injury#Everton#Efl Cup#Arsenal#Bbc Newcastle#Covid
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Martinez backs former assistant Shaun Maloney to thrive in Scotland

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs chief Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact on Scottish football.The former winger left Martinez’s coaching staff to move to Easter Road on a three-and-a-half year deal this month.He spent three years with Belgium, helping them become the top-ranked nation in the world, and Martinez believes Maloney will thrive in Scotland.He told the PA news agency: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can change in the next 18 months because I know he can bring a different approach to Scottish football with the ideas of working in international football.“It’s going...
SOCCER
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Bukayo Saka Wants To Leave Arsenal For Liverpool

We’re a little less than two days out from the January transfer window opening up and the rumours are fully chugging along. Just like this one from The Mirror, and no it’s not even from a fairly reliable source like David Maddock. Freddie Keighly, rather, reports that while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Burnley: What does the form show?

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W8 D4), beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020. 60% of Burnley’s Premier League points against Manchester United have come at Old Trafford (6/10 – W1 D3 L3). In Premier League history only Cardiff (75%), West Bromwich Albion (67%) and Crystal Palace (64%) have won a higher share of their points against the Red Devils away from home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
The Independent

Leicester without Jamie Vardy for four weeks as injury problems mount

Leicester City’s injury problems continue to worsen after striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.The former England international, 35 next month, had complained of an issue in the Carabao Cup defeat at Anfield last week, was rested for the Boxing Day trip to Manchester City but played and then sustained the injury in Tuesday’s win at home to Liverpool.Playmaker James Maddison is fit after he came off against Jurgen Klopp’s side but with Patson Daka also injured – forcing him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations – it leaves manager Brendan...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy