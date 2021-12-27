ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers Mackie Samoskevich scores in US win over Slovakia at World Juniors

By Todd Little
litterboxcats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich scored in the United States 3-2 win over Slovakia at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Florida’s first-rounder (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft notched a power-play goal from the top of the left circle 15:18 into the opening frame to give the Americans a...

www.litterboxcats.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers prospects sent home after World Junior canceled

On Wednesday, the IIHF announced that the World Junior Championships has been canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, sending six Florida Panthers prospects home. Ty Smilanic, a third-round pick by the Panthers who was there representing Team USA, told Florida Hockey Now that it was “always an honor to wear those jerseys.”
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers rally past Rangers for 4-3 victory

The Florida Panthers recaptured some early season magic in its return to the ice after a thirteen-day covid/holiday break with a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting New York Rangers. Down 2-1 in the third period, the Cats reeled off three straight goals in a 9:44 span to take control...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Owen Tippett
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Florida Panthers#Nhl Entry Draft#Americans#University Of Michigan#Eliteprospects#Wjc#Czechs#Finns#Panthers Nhl
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
The Hockey News

Russia Forfeits World Junior Game Versus Slovakia Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

The hits keep on coming at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Hours after Czechia forfeited their game on Wednesday versus Finland following a positive test amongst their players, Russia has now been forced into the same fate, forfeiting their contest with Slovakia after a positive result popped up during the most recent round of testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

'It was an amazing feeling': Stankoven scores in World Juniors debut

The Stars' 2021 second-round pick notched Canada's third goal in an 11-2 rout over Austria on Tuesday. Smiling from ear to ear during a first-intermission interview Tuesday night, Stars prospect Logan Stankoven couldn't hold back his excitement. Moments earlier, he had just scored to put Canada up 3-0 over Austria in the club's second game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship - a game Canada would win 11-2.
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy