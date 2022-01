John Dougherty of Mission Broadband was on-hand at the Town Council meeting on December 6 to give an update on Block Island’s broadband project. Verizon is still holding up the permitting and licensing process, with only 50 percent of the pole licenses approved, according to Dougherty. Verizon must grant the licenses in order for fiber to be attached to the telephone poles. Dougherty said he hoped Verizon would grant the remaining licenses by the end of the month. Once the licenses are granted, Dougherty says Sertex can “run the lines.” By contrast, BIPCo has granted all of its required licenses for the pole work.

