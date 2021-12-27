How Long Do Lockdowns Keep People at Home?

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”

