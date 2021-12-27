ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Long Do Lockdowns Keep People at Home?

By Robert Preidt
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lockdowns keep people home for a few weeks, but they lose their luster after a few months, claims a new study that comes as many countries consider a return to lockdowns to slow the renewed spread of COVID-19. The findings could be...

