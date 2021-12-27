ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

ABA, Leaders Receive Medal of Honor From WJA

omahadailyrecord.com
 4 days ago

The American Bar Association and two former ABA presidents received the prestigious Medal of Honor from the World Jurist Association for their work promoting the rule of law around the world. The medal was presented Dec. 3 to the ABA, Patricia Lee Refo and Hilarie Bass at the World...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A hero finally receives his overdue recognition: The Medal of Honor

If Alwyn Cashe were alive today, he’d have passed his 50th birthday. Had he survived the terrible burns he sustained when a bomb struck his convoy of Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Iraq 16 years ago, he might have been with his friends and former comrades in arms — among them those whose lives he saved — when he was presented the Medal of Honor on Thursday.
MILITARY
wbap.com

Bill Allowing for Creation of Medal of Honor Monument Signed into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is celebrating the signing into law of legislation authorizing the creation of a monument in Washington, D.C., to recognize the Medal of Honor. President Biden signed the bill this week, following its bipartisan, unanimous approval by both the...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTUL

Native Oklahoman awarded Medal of Honor by Pres. Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. (KOKH/AP) — Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a native of Clinton, Oklahoma, was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Plumlee was serving at a base in Afghanistan when it came under attack, with insurgents blowing a 60-foot breach in the perimeter wall. Ten...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBC.com

Fallen Indiana Marine to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, the 22-year-old Logansport native killed earlier this year in Afghanistan, will posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed H.R. 5142, which will present the medal to Sanchez and 12 others who were killed Aug. 26 in an...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Army Times

Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch dies at 74

Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Gary Beikirch, who ran multiple times into the line of fire to administer first aid to wounded troops, died Sunday in Rochester, New York. He was 74. Beikirch was a medical aidman with the U.S. Army, who was awarded the Medal of...
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Medal of Honor recipients represent the best of America

America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, but the actions of many of the troops who served can continue to uplift a fractious nation. President Joe Biden last week paid tribute to three such soldiers with the Medal of Honor. In October 2005 in Samarra, Iraq, Sgt. 1st...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Medal Of Honor#Lawyers#The World Law Congress#Snell Wilmer#U S Supreme Court
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy