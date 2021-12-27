ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

True wireless earbuds are everywhere, but I'm not convinced yet

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue wireless earbuds are neat, but there's a big dealbreaker that puts me off. It’s only taken a couple of years for true wireless earbuds to flood the market, as audio companies and smartphone brands alike all jumped on the wire-free bandwagon and ditched the cable running between...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#True Wireless#Smartphone#Tws
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for 99¢

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal: Save up to $750 off a custom Samsung foldable today only

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Samsung's line of foldable smartphones are dragging the flip phone into the new decade with their ultra-sleek flexible touchscreens. And today only, you can customize your own Bespoke edition of the compact Galaxy Z Flip 3 for up to $750 off. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, a $150 value and one of our top pairs of wireless earbuds of the year. The 256GB base model of the Z Flip 3 usually lists for $1,000, with an extra $100 to upgrade to the customizable Bespoke edition. And today that has been cut down by $150 for everyone, no strings attached (so you're essentially getting free customization and then some). And with an eligible trade-in of up to two phones, tablets, or smart watches, you can save an additional $600. It should be noted that the trade-in box claims you can earn up to $650 in credit, but the checkout has it capped at $600.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are our 2021 wireless earbuds of the year

We've reviewed a lot of true wireless earbuds this past year, and one thing is clear: cheap earbuds are getting good. However, expensive earbuds are also improving. Case in point, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. These buds retail for $280, but you get what you pay for. I'm still going back to the XM4s months after wrapping up the review because they're just so good. They represent a high mark in audio, ANC, battery life, and more. That's why they're the best true wireless earbuds of 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Shure Aonic Free review: True wireless studio monitors

Shure Aonic Free review: True wireless studio monitors. “Big on size, comfort, and precision, these are buds for critical listening.”. Shure is no stranger to high-performance audio. The company’s in-ear monitors (IEMs) and microphones have been go-to equipment for musicians and audio professionals for decades. But when it comes to the true wireless earbuds market, Shure has only just stepped into the ring with its $199 Shure Aonic Free. Was it worth the wait? And how do these new buds compare to products from more established brands like Sony, Jabra, and Apple? Let’s check ’em out.
ELECTRONICS
valleyrecord.com

PUR Audio Labs Earbuds: Best Wireless Earbud Brand That Works?

Earbuds are becoming increasingly popular among music lovers, including for working and while engaging in other activities. The fact that they are wireless also makes them more convenient to use without the chances of getting hooked somewhere and damaged. There are many earbud brands, but not all can deliver the...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Grab Anker's wireless Liberty 3 Pro earbuds for $150, their all-time lowest price

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, and of course just the sheer quality of the sound that they produce. You can grab entry level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound quality that can compete with some of the more expensive earbuds out there without breaking the breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170 price point, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of 2021. And right now, you can get the for $20 off from Soundcore when you use the code WS24YY5RCK at checkout, bringing them to their lowest price to date.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $100, Get Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $58 Shipped – Today Only

The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds cram high-quality sound into a budget-priced package, and you can get a pair for $58 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Despite its low price tag, it features a DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) that restores high frequency sound to create a more authentic listening experience. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Richmond.com

3 of the highest-rated true wireless earbuds at bargain prices

There are plenty of wireless earbud alternatives to Apple’s AirPods for under $100 — but what if you’re looking for something even cheaper? And while there are certainly a lot of earbuds that cost $60 or less, only a few stand out, and several are surprisingly good for the price. As we like to say, you shouldn’t expect the world at this low price, but unlike pricier models from Apple and others, you won’t feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Marshall Motif ANC true wireless headphone review: Yet another hit

Every Marshall-branded home-audio product I’ve tested of late has been in the 95th percentile in terms of audio quality, style, and features. The $200 Marshall Motif ANC true wireless headphone reviewed here is the latest example. Sweden’s Zound Industries builds home audio products—speakers, headphones, and earbuds—under license from rock-music...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Sony's WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds are under $60 today only

If you’re in the market for some new wireless earbuds, be sure to consider Sony’s WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones. Sony is offering a discount on them through its Amazon store in today's Deal of the Day so that you pick them up for just $58; that’s down $41.99 from the RRP of $99.99, which is 41% off.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy