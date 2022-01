Argentina has long had a stormy relationship with the International Monetary Fund, which many in the country see unfavorably even though it has provided a credit lifeline after decades of what experts call "very poor management of public finances." Twenty years after an economic, political and social crisis that shook the country -- and was felt around the world -- Argentina is now traversing a tense financial patch, having never fully regained the confidence of world markets. With four in 10 Argentines still living in poverty, the country is anxious to avoid a replay of the 2001 debacle. Argentina finds itself struggling to refinance its latest loan -- contracted with the agency in 2018 -- amid economic recession, with yearly inflation surpassing 50 percent and with depleted monetary reserves.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO