Infobird (IFBD) Announces Equity Transfer Agreement with Shanghai Qishuo

 5 days ago

Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced today it had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai...

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'AFRI.'
Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network for $29.5M

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the "Cheyi BVI") which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "CheYi Network"), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company's ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI's audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI's audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu's customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
Infobird Enters Into Equity Transfer Agreement With Shanghai Qishuo To Further Expand Its Standardized SaaS In The Consumer Products And Retail Industry

Infobird and Shanghai Qishuo together will empower clients with digitalized omnichannel customer engagement and retail store operation SaaS solutions. Infobird Co., Ltd a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qishuo”). Qishuo is a provider of consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions in the retail footwear industry and leading clothing brands. Qishuo’s main product “Retail Rubik’s Cube” empowers clients with the digital capability to better understand and improve operational and store performances. Qishuo’s Retail Rubik’s Cube has gained high recognition from its customers and the company won the honor of “Best Retail Practice Case of Big Data Application in China” in 2018.
Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive License Agreement for STRO-002 in Greater China

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. ("Sutro") (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tasly"), a holding subsidiary of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:600535) for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers in the U.S. and Europe.
Scientific Games (SGMS) Withdraws Offer to Acquire Remaining 19% Equity Interest in SciPlay (SCPL)

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced July 15, 2021 all-stock offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) that it does not currently own. SGC previously offered to merge with SciPlay in a transaction that would have resulted in SciPlay shareholders, other than SGC, receiving 0.25 shares of SGMS stock for each share of SciPlay stock. The Company will retain its 81% economic interest and 98% voting interest in SciPlay.
Communications Systems (JCS) Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with Pineapple Energy

Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) ("CSI" or the "Company") announced today that on December 16, 2021, the Company entered an amendment (Amendment") to the definitive merger agreement ("Merger Agreement") dated March 1, 2021, between the Company and privately held Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"), a growing U.S. operator and consolidator of residential solar, battery storage, and grid services solutions.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy" or "TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, and its minority partner Tesbrit BV, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of their equity in Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited ("Voyage"), a joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super as owners of Vocus Group Limited. Trilogy owns 73.17% of the equity in 2degrees. It first announced discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super and a potential merger of 2degrees with Orcon Group in October 2021.
KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (FOUN) - DJ

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to Dow Jones. A deal is expected to be unveiled Thursday.
Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
Skechers is Set for a Year of Growth and Change, Including Board Shakeups and a New Focus on the Philippines

2021 was a landmark year for Skechers U.S.A. Despite a global pandemic, supply chain slowdowns, and record-high inflation, the fast-growing footwear brand managed to keep business steady, reporting consistent results quarter after quarter. "We remain confident that as supply chain constraints ease, Skechers' will be well positioned to meet the tremendous consumer demand for our products," said Skechers CFO John Vandemore in a release announcing the company's Q3 results. Throughout the year, Skechers' wholesale business has also directly benefitted from a larger industry trend to turn away from retail partnerships in favor of a robust direct-to-consumer model. As Nike, Crocs, and other major...
Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Giga-tronics Incorporated ("Giga") (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement") with BitNile Holdings, Inc. ("BitNile") (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile's global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("Gresham") providing for Giga's acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
Community Policy