Escalade Appoints CEO And President

Fort Worth, Texas-based Sanara, formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, develops wound and skincare products for the wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished to date for all of our stakeholders, including the patients, doctors, and clinicians who use our products,” Fleming said in a news release. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the Sanara MedTech team, and to continue to work with Ron and the entire Sanara MedTech board to execute our strategy. Together, we will work to expand our surgical product offering, implement Sanara’s comprehensive wound and skin strategy, and fulfill our mission of providing products and technologies that offer a value-based solution while improving outcomes for wound patients.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO