Gladstone Capital Provides Debt & Equity in Recapitalization of WorkforceQA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of $20 million through $22.22 million of face value debt and preferred equity financing from an institutional investor and its affiliated entities. Proceeds of the financing will be used, in part, to fund anticipated acquisitions. $14.81 million of the financing is in the form of original issue discount, senior secured, non-convertible promissory notes that pay a coupon of 7.5% per annum and mature on November 19, 2023. The remainder of $7.41 million is in the form of newly-designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, which pays a monthly dividend of 6%, or $0.1875 per share per year, payable in cash or in shares of Charge Common Stock at the Company's option, and is convertible into Common Stock at $3.125 per share. Additionally, Charge issued the investors two-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,370,370 shares of Charge Common Stock at $4.00 per share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO