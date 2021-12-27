ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The US to Lift Omicron-linked Travel Ban on Southern Africa

By Roger Harris
leedaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States would ease traveling constraints put on 8 provinces of South Africa regions to attempt to halt the growth of the coronavirus’s latest variant, the United States Government stated on Thursday. Researchers in Southern African countries discovered the variation, that has since expanded over the continent....

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Covid: Holiday Plans Disrupted as Omicron Surge Grounds Flights

The wrath of the new Covid 19 variant continues as a number of flights are canceled this Christmas weekend, and the holiday travel plans of hundreds of people are disrupted by it. Around the world, almost 4500 flights were canceled or delayed due to a shortage of flight attendants and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Economy#Angola#Covid#Southern African#World Health#South African#Namibian#Zimbabwean#Prevention Council#Californian
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy