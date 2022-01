PITTSBURGH — One man is in custody after SWAT responded to an incident in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a domestic violence call on Zara Street, saying a man was chasing people with a knife. They arrived on scene to find the victim, who stated that 36-year-old Daryl Matthews was intoxicated and chasing her and others with a knife inside the residence, refusing to let them leave.

