ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ensuring Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperating a profitable, efficient tire dealership goes hand in hand with operating safe repair bays. But keeping technicians properly trained and following safety requirements doesn’t just keep things running smoothly; by law, employers have a duty to provide a safe workplace for every employee. Failure to provide a hazard-free workplace can,...

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWJ News Radio

Tesla issues massive recall

All Tesla Model 3 cars made from 2017 through 2020 were recalled this month due to rearview cameras that do not function, as well as some Tesla Model S cars made from 2014 to 2021 due to a malfunction of the front hood latch.
CARS
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
MotorBiscuit

These Are All the Ram 1500 Safety Recalls in 2021

We’ve done a quick wrap-up of all of the recalls involving Ram 1500 pickups in 2021. The info is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In all, there were five Ram 1500 recalls. For comparison, the Chevy Silverado saw four recalls, while the Ford F-150 had a total of seven.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai, Kia Vehicles Under Fed Investigation For Engine Fires

Penalties, recalls, and lawsuits haven’t put Hyundai and Kia’s engine fire headache fully in the rearview mirror just yet. According to a new Reuters report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has now opened an “engineering analysis” into the two automakers, which will scrutinize the companies’ recall efforts related to the engine fire problems affecting some models along with other issues.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Tires#Workplace Safety#Common Sense#Vehicles#Congress#Cfr#Multi Piece Rim Wheels
NBC12

DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles in Virginia is reminding drivers that the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles will increase beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:. The bill would apply to...
RICHMOND, VA
constructforstl.org

OSHA Vaccine Mandate is Back on For Now as Appeals Court Dissolves Stay

From ConstructionDive: The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday lifted the injunction blocking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (BST Holdings, LLC et al v. OSHA, et al, No. 21-4080 (6th Cir. Dec. 17, 2021)). The decision comes by way of a 2-1...
CONGRESS & COURTS
natlawreview.com

UPDATE: Sixth Circuit Panel Lifts Fifth Circuit’s Stay on OSHA’S Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit dissolved the Stay issued by the Fifth Circuit, which prevented the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) from enforcing its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (“ETS”) while the regulation is challenged in the federal courts. With the Stay lifted, OSHA will move forward with requiring private employers with 100 or more employees to establish, implement, and enforce a written mandatory vaccination or testing policy.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Thoughts on Sixth Circuit OSHA Vax-or-Test Mandate Stay Decision and What Comes Next

Friday evening, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit vacated the stay barring implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to mandate vaccination or regular testing for COVID-19. (Josh Blackman noted the decision here.) The stay had been entered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit before challenges to the rule were consolidated in the Sixth Circuit. Earlier this week the Sixth Circuit also denied a petition for initial hearing en banc by an 8-8 vote.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reason.com

Breaking: 6th Circuit Dissolves 5th Circuit Stay in OSHA Mandate Case

Judge Stranch's majority opinion is here. It begins:. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across America, leading to the loss of over 800,000 lives, shutting down workplaces and jobs across the country, and threatening our economy. Throughout, American employees have been trying to survive financially and hoping to find a way to return to their jobs. Despite access to vaccines and better testing, however, the virus rages on, mutating into different variants, and posing new risks. Recognizing that the "old normal" is not going to return, employers and employees have sought new models for a workplace that will protect the safety and health of employees who earn their living there. In need of guidance on how to protect their employees from COVID-19 transmission while reopening business, employers turned to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA or the Agency), the federal agency tasked with assuring a safe and healthful workplace. On November 5, 2021, OSHA issued an EmergencyTemporary Standard (ETS or the standard) to protect the health of employees by mitigating spread of this historically unprecedented virus in the workplace. The ETS requires that employees be vaccinated or wear a protective face covering and take weekly tests but allows employers to choose the policy implementing those requirements that is best suited to their workplace. The next day, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed the ETS pending judicial review, and it renewed that decision in an opinion issued on November 12. Under 28 U.S.C. § 2112(a)(3), petitions challenging the ETS—filed in Circuits across the nation—were consolidated into this court. Pursuant to our authority under 28 U.S.C. § 2112(a)(4), we DISSOLVE the stay issued by the Fifth Circuit for the following reasons.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy