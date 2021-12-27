ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Donuts: ‘Must-Win’ Game for Dallas & NBA Roundup

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

With the Dallas Mavericks set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, both teams are reeling from COVID absences. Will Dame Lillard play? Is this a must-win game for the Mavs regardless of all the players they have out?

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts to start the week off right as we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Mavs.

DONUT 1: BLAZERS CATCH COVID… MUST-WIN FOR MAVS?

The Blazers, who play the Mavericks tonight, had seven players enter health & safety protocols over the weekend. Those players include Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic, former Mav Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller.

On a side note, Damian Lillard is also questionable for tonight’s game due to personal reasons. Whether he plays or not, though, this one could be in ‘must-win’ territory for the beat up 15-17 Mavs.

DONUT 2: GOODBYE EUGENE

The Mavericks parted ways with two-way player Eugene Omoruyi. The Mavs had Omoruyi developing in Frisco with the Texas Legends, where he was averaging 16 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes per game.

DONUT 3: TYRELL IS WALKING IN MEMPHIS

Former Mavs draft pick Tyrell Terry has found a new NBA home, joining the division rival Grizzlies on a 10-day hardship exception. He'll hope to catch on and stick in the NBA.

DONUT 4: VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!

NBA All-Star voting began on Christmas Day. Here's how you can vote for Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Mavs.

DONUT 5: ARE JALEN & DORIAN BEING PUSHED 'PAST THEIR LIMITS'

The Mavericks are relying on two of their role players to be their stars, but is it too much?

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1991

Golden State Warriors guard Tim Hardaway set an NBA record for most field goals attempted with none made in a game when he shot 0-for-17 in the Warriors’ 106-102 OT win at Minnesota. Thankfully his son hasn't been that cold with the Mavs.

DONUT 7: JOKIC CRASHES THE GLASS

For the second straight game, the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic grabbed 22 rebounds in a 103-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

DONUT 8: JOSH GIDDEY'S ODD DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey went 0 for 8 from the field and put up a goose egg in the points department, but added 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

DONUT 9: NO MOBLEY, NO PROBLEM

Despite playing without No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley and frontcourt teammate Jarrett Allen, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated against the Toronto Raptors, winning 144-99.

DONUT 10: LAVINE SHINES IN RETURN

After returning from health & safety protocols, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting to beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105.

DONUT 11: LONE STAR LASHING

The San Antonio Spurs won their third game in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 144-109 Sunday evening. The victory places the Spurs in the 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks continue their road trip to Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187ABU_0dWfIskr00

BREAKING: Mavs Plan To Sign Isaiah Thomas

The Dallas Mavericks have made a variety of signings since they have been impacted by the NBA health and safety protocol. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Isaiah Thomas. He is expected to join the team in Sacramento before Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
Welcome to the Mavs, Isaiah Thomas: Dallas GAMEDAY vs. Kings

Fresh off a great offensive performance in Portland, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Sacramento for the third and fourth games of their five-game road trip. For Dallas, Reggie Bullock will return from health and safety protocols, a sign that the Mavs could be back at full strength by the start of 2022.
Buzzer Bummer: Porzingis, Brunson Lead Mavs, But Lose Late at Kings

Coming off an explosive road win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks came into Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings hoping for similar results from the first time the two teams met this season. Back in October, Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a very close win over the Kings in Dallas.
