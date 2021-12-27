ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

7 weird phones of 2021: from fast food themes to $28k phones with a meteorite inside

By Jack Parsons
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlightly better camera? Sigh. Bigger batteries? Yawn. Improved performance? *Slips into a coma.* There’s no doubt iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 are certainly some of the best phones of 2021. But they’re only subtle improvements on last year’s top devices. Fortunately, even if flagships have lost the wow...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Sony Mobile#Meteorite#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Smart Phone#Ios#Lg#Martian#Oneplus#Pac Man#Canadian
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
China
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

How to transfer files and data from an old Android phone to a new one

When you're ready to transfer your files and data from an old Android phone to a new one, you'll want to ensure a seamless transition. In this guide, we'll show you how to transfer everything from your old phone using Google's backup and restore feature, as well as how to create automatic backups to keep everything safe should anything happen to your phone in the future.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Verizon phone for 2022

Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 line remain top buying choices, but they're not the only phone companies that are releasing fantastic handsets of their own. The industry is innovating and evolving faster than ever, from 5G connectivity to foldable screens, and all of the competition benefits us.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal: Save up to $750 off a custom Samsung foldable today only

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Samsung's line of foldable smartphones are dragging the flip phone into the new decade with their ultra-sleek flexible touchscreens. And today only, you can customize your own Bespoke edition of the compact Galaxy Z Flip 3 for up to $750 off. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, a $150 value and one of our top pairs of wireless earbuds of the year. The 256GB base model of the Z Flip 3 usually lists for $1,000, with an extra $100 to upgrade to the customizable Bespoke edition. And today that has been cut down by $150 for everyone, no strings attached (so you're essentially getting free customization and then some). And with an eligible trade-in of up to two phones, tablets, or smart watches, you can save an additional $600. It should be noted that the trade-in box claims you can earn up to $650 in credit, but the checkout has it capped at $600.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Ghost-Themed Phone Cases

CASETiFY and Lorien Stern have released a 'Holiday Spirit' collection of phone cases. The collection is a visual play on words as the design features a ghost or "spirit" getting in the holiday spirit. The phone cases come in four designs: the 'Holiday Spirit Snow Globe,' the 'Holiday Spirit Ghost,' 'Holiday Spirit Mirror,' and the 'Holiday Spirit Tree.'
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

OSOM OV1 is the new phone from the team behind the Essential Phone

Essential, the smartphone company once helmed by Android creator Andy Rubin, might be dead, but the rest of the team behind the cult-favorite phone isn’t done yet. Recently, I had the chance to sit down and speak to Jason Keats, the CEO and founder of OSOM Products, a company spun up from Essential’s remains last year. And after a year of teasing, Keats is finally ready and willing to talk about the company’s plans. Meet the OV1: OSOM’s first smartphone.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Cost-Effective Chinese Phones

The China-based consumer technology manufacturer 'Xiaomi' has unveiled its newest 'Xiaomi 12' line of phones for the end of 2021. The Xiaomi 11, 11T and 11T pro received international success over the past year due to the high quality of the phones and the affordable prices. Similar to 'OnePlus,' Xiaomi delivers phones that rival Samsung and Google's flagship phone specifications at a fraction of the cost.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Send Links to a Windows PC From Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy