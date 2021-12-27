ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Firms Trade Lower as New Rules to Curb Some Offshore IPOs

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – ADRs and shares of Chinese companies traded lower in premarket Monday in a spillover effect of new rules the world’s second largest economy is bringing to curb new offshore listings in sectors restricted from foreign investment. ADRs of Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) traded...

AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Security Firm Hikvision to Spin Off Robotics Unit for Mainland IPO

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- Hikvision Digital Technology said the Chinese security products and solutions provider has authorized the spin-off of its robot unit for an independent listing in the Chinese mainland. Hikrobot Technology, a supplier of mobile robots and machine vision products, will improve the efficiency of resource allocation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

M&A will help Chinese property firms lower debt, PBOC official says

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in the Chinese property market will help firms lower their debt, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Thursday. “Mergers and acquisitions of projects between real estate companies are the most effective market-oriented means for...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Explainer-How China’s new offshore listing rules will work

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Two Chinese regulators announced draft rules for Chinese firms’ offshore listings over the past week, providing some clarity on how they plan to scrutinize capital market activities amid a broader regulatory crackdown. • WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES FOR OFFSHORE LISTING BY CHINESE COMPANIES?
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Western banks brace for extra scrutiny for Chinese offshore listings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global investment banks will not reduce their appetite for lucrative work on Chinese companies’ overseas listings despite the extra scrutiny and increased paperwork proposed under new regulatory changes, multiple sources said this week. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week proposed rules on...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?

China looks to impose new restrictions on offshore listings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment, Bloomberg reports. SPECIAL ONE DAY OFFER! Get 2 winning options trade each month from Nic Chahine! Only $17/mo! Click Here to Subscribe!. Curbing VIEs from foreign listings would close a gap...
STOCKS
investing.com

China IPO Rules, Flight Cancellations, Holiday Trading - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com - The last week of the trading year has started off on an unsurprisingly quiet note. While investors hope for a Santa rally to cap off a boffo year on the leading indices, there are still challenges on the Covid front, as holiday weekend flight cancellations make clear. News out of China on new IPO listing restrictions mark another reminder of the challenges the economic giant has posed to investors this year, and oil starts the week off on the wrong foot. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, December 27th.
WORLD
kion546.com

China plans to tighten rules on overseas IPOs

China is planning to tighten restrictions for Chinese companies that want to list overseas. And while Beijing won’t ban them from trading abroad altogether, life might be getting a lot tougher for firms hoping to score more foreign investment. China’s securities regulator proposed late Friday that any firm that...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

China imposes curbs on foreign IPOs from restricted sectors

China will impose new restrictions on offshore listings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment, a move that could plug a loophole long used by the country's technology industry to raise capital overseas. Chinese firms in industries banned from foreign investment will need to seek a waiver...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

Beijing [China], December 25 (ANI): China's regulatory body has unveiled a draft of new rules for domestic firms to raise funds overseas, allowing them to do so after registering with the regulator. This move is among the latest regulatory steps taken by China this year to tighten its grip on...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Chinese AI Firm SenseTime Refiles for Hong Kong IPO

SenseTime, the Chinese artificial intelligence software company, has refiled for its Hong Kong initial public offering – without offering shares to U.S. investors. According to TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan, the exclusion of U.S. investors is a sign of things to come if the U.S. government makes it hard or illegal for U.S. investors to buy shares in Chinese companies. “On the Chinese side, regulators are eyeing new rules that would bar tech companies from selling shares abroad,” McMillan said in Real Money.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks open lower, oil prices fall on new Covid-19 curbs

U.S. stocks, oil prices and bond yields fell as investors worried that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and add pressure to inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% in early trading Monday. The index fell Friday, notching its largest weekly percentage decline in three weeks. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.4%, or about 500 points.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
CFO.com

U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Firms

The Biden administration has slapped an investment ban on eight Chinese tech companies, citing their support for Beijing’s repression of the Uyghur minority. The latest additions to a list of firms designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military includes DJI, which is the largest maker of drones. Under a Trump-era executive order, Americans cannot trade in the securities of companies on the list.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS

