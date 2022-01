If you've ever walked into a hair salon with an exact style in mind only to step out disappointed, you're not the only one. Perhaps you brought along a picture for inspiration — Adele's bouncy layers, Florence Pugh's new pixie cut or Emma Corrin's coveted curtain bangs. But there's a problem. It doesn't suit me! you scream internally as the stylist spins you around. Nevertheless you tip generously and leave, hoping desperately that you can fix it with the right styling (and maybe even an emergency DIY chop) when you get home. If that sounds familiar, it pays to make your next stop a salon which practises 'instinctive cutting'.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO