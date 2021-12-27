Is There Such a Thing as Too Much Color?

New Year’s Eve always stirs up mixed emotions depending on who you poll, specifically within the realm of fashion. The glittery holiday carries with it an over-the-top dress code—or at least the perception of one. For those who don’t subscribe to a like-minded day-to-day rotation, the sparkle of it all feels out of character. While others take the day in stride as an opportunity to shed their minimalist inhibitions and embrace lace, tulle, and sequins for a night of frivolity. Then, there are the few that simply dress like that year-round. We’ve asked a few of our most stylish friends to reveal their thoughts on the sartorial aspect of New Year’s Eve. The results are varied but often cater to their plans. So, whether you’re heading to the slopes, folicking on the beach, or staying in, discover their suggestions for dressing accordingly!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO