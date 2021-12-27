ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There Such a Thing as Too Much Color?

By Camille Freestone
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, PR...

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
Carrie Bradshaw's Funeral Dress Was a No-Brainer For the Wardrobe Team — and Yes, It's Vintage

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
This Is Now Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Shoe For Grocery Runs

Kendall Jenner incorporates fun, unexpected elements into her street style outfits without fear. Over the course of 2021, you’ve seen her in everything from a fuzzy “bath mat” dress to camo Crocs. The controversial footwear is bound to initiate a debate between you and your friends. In true Jenner fashion, she is able to pull off everything and anything one deems “ugly.” Case in point: Jenner wore Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots while grocery shopping and her overall ensemble looked quite stylish. (The gorpcore shoe from the luxury fashion house embodies a cartoonish aesthetic yet is totally wearable.)
The Anti-Aging Cream That Even Supermodels Rave About Is on Sale for $29

It's harder than it looks to find anti-aging skincare products that check all the boxes. Most of us want something with a proven track record, friends who've tried it before, and maybe even a celebrity endorsement or two. The formula should incorporate seamlessly into your skincare routine, not leave behind a greasy residue, and most importantly, demonstrate some actual results. Finally, with seemingly endless options on the market, it's crucial to find something at a reasonable price point so you don't have to break the bank every time you want to replenish.
Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair...
What 6 Friends of Coveteur Really Think of New Year’s Eve Style

New Year’s Eve always stirs up mixed emotions depending on who you poll, specifically within the realm of fashion. The glittery holiday carries with it an over-the-top dress code—or at least the perception of one. For those who don’t subscribe to a like-minded day-to-day rotation, the sparkle of it all feels out of character. While others take the day in stride as an opportunity to shed their minimalist inhibitions and embrace lace, tulle, and sequins for a night of frivolity. Then, there are the few that simply dress like that year-round. We’ve asked a few of our most stylish friends to reveal their thoughts on the sartorial aspect of New Year’s Eve. The results are varied but often cater to their plans. So, whether you’re heading to the slopes, folicking on the beach, or staying in, discover their suggestions for dressing accordingly!
5 Trends We’re Breaking Up With in 2022

It’s always been difficult to keep up with trends, but in 2021, it was nearly impossible. One minute, argyle sweater vests were in, the next, they were basic. If I had to wager, platform, calf-hugging boots are next on the chopping block. While trends aren’t inherently bad, not developing personal style and overconsuming fast fashion in order to keep up is not ideal. Here are five trends and habits we are leaving behind in order to cultivate healthy relationships with our closets.
Kate Beckinsale Serves Rainy Day Style With Sky-High Platform Boots and Long Trench Coat

Winter may have just started, but Kate Beckinsale is ready for summer. In a new video posted on her Instagram, the “Total Recall” alum tries to make light of the current weather forecast in Los Angeles. The city has been experiencing several torrential downpours. Beckinsale is seen drenching herself in the rain. She stood still for a few seconds and then walks up to the camera and says, “It’s quite wet…yeah.” “We’re waxing down our surfboards, we can’t wait for June…” Beckinsale wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) The “Pearl Harbor” star dons a long black...
Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
Zara’s big January sale is here and includes £39.99 dupes of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite heels

Zara is a favourite for a reason. The high street brand has earned itself a loyal following, from us laypeople to royalty (Kate Middleton has been known to re-wear its clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and affordable prices.Its cult items become instant hits: case in point is it’s recent sell-out shiny crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we found dupes for it). Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowAnd this year it took things one step further by launching its first make-up line and even a...
Year in Review: How Fashion Raised the Bar on Collaborations

The year 2020 saw statement-making collaborations like the E.L.V. Denim and Swarovski partnership that combined 100 percent upcycled denim and upcycled crystals, and the 114-piece Missguided and Sean John collection that later sparked a legal entanglement. With the bar raised higher than ever in 2021, brands faced increased pressure to partner up and produce slower but smarter, leading to unique collections that generated hype and deeply resonated with current and new customers. By partnering with longtime competitors as well as companies outside of fashion, brands were able to wow consumers—not just by creating interesting products, but also with strategic business moves that...
Eva Longoria Adds a Pop of Color to Chic Neutrals With Neon-Accented Nike Sneakers on Shopping Trip

Eva Longoria did some post holiday shopping on Tuesday. The “Desperate Housewives” alum ran errands in her coziest outfit yet. The 46-year-old actress was spotted with a Starbucks drink in hand and a white mask for safety. Longoria looked comfortable and warm as she wore a fluffy cream fleece jacket. The pullover was complete with tan lining and a relaxed fit. The jacket extended to her hips, which helped to provide warmth and coverage. She paired the cozy coat with green leggings. She really gave off a chill vibe as she opted for no makeup and let her lustrous hair flow in...
Kristin Cavallari Hits the Ski Slopes in Puffer Jacket, Pom-Pom Hat & Thick Black Boots

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek twist to ski wear while on the slopes with her children and father. The Uncommon James designer posed for a family photo, captioned “Skiing with grandpa.” For the occasion, she wore slim-fitting black pants with a black puffer coat. To complement her outfit, Cavallari wore black gloves and a black knit hat with a furry pom-pom on top for a whimsical touch. Large ski goggles completed her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) The Uncommon Beauty founder prepared for a snowy day of skiing with black boots. The sport-specific style...
