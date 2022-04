Guide: Farmers Markets around New Jersey

Looking for a place to get locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables this summer? Here is a guide to different farmers markets around New Jersey.

Check websites or call before heading out.

Asbury Park Farmers Market

Kennedy Park

Asbury Park, NJ

Open: May 1, 2022

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.

Bedminster Farmers Market

River Road Park

3055 River Road

Open: May 28-Dec. 10, 2022

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October. And 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from November to December.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, eggs, flowers, honey, breads and baked goods, local wine and spirits.

Bernardsville Farmers’ Market

New Jersey Transit Station

Route 202 and Claremont Road

Bernardsville, NJ

Open: June 11, 2022

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, poultry, baked goods, breads and pickles.

Bridgewater Farmers Market

Bridgewater Library

1 Vogt Drive

Open: June-October

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.

Burlington County Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

500 Centerton Road

Moorestown

Opens: TBD

Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats, eggs and handcrafted goods.

Common Greens Farmers Market in Newark - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

PSE&G Plaza

80 Park Place

Open: TBD

Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods and other local products.

Collingswood Farmers Market

Collings & Ervin Avenues, along PATCO

Open: May-Thanksgiving

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Denville Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Bloomfield Avenue

Downtown Denville

Open: TBD

Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, preserves, baked goods, bread, empanadas, mushrooms, honey, eggs, pickles, and beauty products

Downtown Freehold Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

In front of the Hall of Records

East Main Street, Downtown Freehold

Opens: TBD

Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, breads, eggs and homemade cider.

Downtown Toms River Farmers Market

700 Main Street, Toms River

Enter off of Colfax Street

Open: June 1-Oct. 26, 2022

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawthorne Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

345 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne

Located in the parking lot of the Luis Bay 2nd Library

Open: TBD

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

What's available: Local produce, pickles and olives, bakes goods, homemade soap and other items, and more.

Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers Market

Grove PATH Plaza

Grove Street, Jersey City

Open: Year-round

Check website for days and times.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, pastries, kettle corn, empanadas, teas, nuts, dried fruits and baked goods.

Hoboken Farmers Market

Garden Street

Between 4th and 5th streets

Open: June-Oct.

Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, gluten-free baked goods, pickles pastries, nuts, kimchi and corn.

Hoboken - Uptown Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Under the 14th Street Viaduct between Grand and Adams Streets

Open: TBD

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors include Stony Hill Farms, Cotton Cattle, Hoboken Farms, Roger’s Seafood, Picklicious, Chocopain and Paolo’s Kitchen. There will also be live music on select dates.

KFresh, the Kinnelon Borough Farmers Market

130 Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon, NJ 07405

Kinnelon Borough Hall parking lot

Open: June 6-Oct. 10, 2022

Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What is available: Seasonal open air market featuring fresh produce, artisan bread, cheese, eggs, meat, pickles, flowers and more.

Little Falls Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

225 Main St (municipal building parking lot)

Little Falls, NJ 07424

Open: TBD

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market at The Mall - Rockaway NJ - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

301 Mt Hope Ave,

Rockaway, NJ 07866

Open: TBD

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fresh produce, fish, meats, mushrooms, eggs, cheese, pasta, sauces, honey, soups, artisan crafts and much more.

Matt’s Farm Market is a Garden Center

West Belmar

Open: Year-round

Daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Millburn Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Municipal Parking Lot #1

Main and Essex streets in Downtown Millburn

Open: TBD

Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Montgomery Friends of Open Space Farmers' Market

Village Shoppes

1378 Route 206S, Skillman

Open: June-October, 2022

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What's available: Jersey Fresh vegetables and produce, flowers, mushrooms, poultry,(fresh and prepared), fruit pies, pot pies, flowers, vegan soaps, breads, microgreens, organic granola, organic soups.

Montclair Farmers Market

86 Walnut Street

Walnut Street Train Station

Open: June-November, 2022

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, fish, cheeses, baked goods, condiments, honey, flowers, wine and pickles.

Morristown Farmers Market

Corner of Morris Street and Spring Street

Open: June 19, 2022

Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, fish, meats, peaches, corn, honey, artisan cheese and sunflowers.

Metuchen Farmers Market

Town Plaza

New Street and Pearl Street, Metuchen NJ 08840

Open: June 11, 2022

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's Available: Jersey-Fresh vegetables & fruits, local family-farm-raised meats/eggs/cheese, fresh breads/baked goods, pickles, olives

Outdoor Farmers Market in Lafayette - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

The Shoppes at Lafayette

75 State Route 15

Open: TBD

Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, bread, eggs and honey.

Paramus Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Petruska Memorial Park

475 Farview Avenue

Open: TBD

Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, pierogi, variety of polish dishes, soaps, candles, italian ices, soups and baked goods.

Point Pleasant Beach Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

The Gazebo

410 Arnold Avenue

Point Pleasant Beach

Open: TBD

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables and other local products.

Ramsey Farmers Market

Ramsey Main Street Train Station

Erie Plaza off Main Street

Open: Year-round

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Organic and responsibly grown vegetables and fruit, gluten free baked items and prepared foods, homemade pasta, jams, sauces, and chili, hummus, fresh fish, artisan cheese, pastured meats and eggs, olive oils, balsamic vinegar, and more from over 40 local vendors.

Red Bank Farmers Market

The Galleria Red Bank Parking Lot

2 Bridge Avenue (corner of West Front Street and Bridge Avenue)

Open: Mother's Day through mid-November

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Riverview Farmers Market

Riverview-Fisk Park

498 Palisades Avenue

Open: May 1-Nov. 20, 2022

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, pastries, bread, meats, seafood, flowers and baked goods.

Ridgewood Annual Farmer's Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Ridgewood West Train Station Lot

West Side Train Station Lot

Open: TBD

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, fresh Mozzarella, jams, baked goods, pickles and flowers.

Rockaway Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Rockaway Townsquare Mall

Macy's outer parking lot

Open: TBD

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, local eggs and more.

Rutgers Cook's Market

130 Log Cabin Road, New Brunswick

Open: Year-round

Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About: The farmers market at Rutgers Gardens began as a student-led project with nine vendors.

Scotch Plains Farmers Market

430 Park Avenue, Municipal Parking Lot

Scotch Plains

Open: May-November

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, pastries, sauces, vegan baked goods and fresh flowers.

South Orange Farmers Market

Sloan Street Parking (Sloan and First St)

Open: June 1, 2022

Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What's available: Fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, freshly baked breads, nuts, meats, pickles, olives, homemade ice cream, apple cider soul food and so much more.

Summit Farmers Market

Park and Shop Lot #2

Corner of DeForest Avenue and Maple Street

Open: April 24-Nov. 20, 2022

Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fruits, vegetables, syrups, Mexican spices, baked goods and granola.

Trenton Farmers Market

960 Spruce Street

Lawrence, NJ 08648

Open: Year-round

See website for days and times.

What's available: Fresh produce, Amish meats & poultry, seafood, Polish deli, coffee and tea shops, watch/clock repair, artists and makers, bakeries, plus BBQ, Haitian and vegan cafes.

Warren County Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

White Township Consolidated School

Intersection of County Route 519 and Route 46 in Belvidere

Open: TBD

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Fresh vegetables, produce and baked goods.

Watchung Farmers Markets - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

Police Headquarters

840 Somerset Street

Open: TBD

Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.

Wayne Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

475 Valley Road, Wayne NJ

Open: TBD

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fresh produce, fresh eggs, milk, coffee, honey, oils, spices, fresh made jams, pickles, empanadas, ice cream, sustainable cleaning products, natural health and beauty products, kielbasa & perogies, baked goods, and more.



West Windsor Community Farmers Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

877 Alexander Road

West Windsor

Open: TBD

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's available: Fresh produce, seafood, meats, mushrooms, eggs, cheese, pasta, sauces, honey, soups, and much more.

Westwood Farmers' Market - NOT OPEN FOR SEASON YET

40 Crest Street, Westwood

Knight's of Columbus parking lot

Open: TBD

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's available: Vegetables, fruit, the best smoked/bbq food, gems &crystals, jerky, organic dog treats, dog biscuits, olive oil, balsamic, honey, vegan dairy free gluten free foods and desserts, empanadas, gourmet ice cream, and more.

Did we miss your favorite farmers market? Click here to email us with the information!