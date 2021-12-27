Use These Practical Steps to Build a Better Future

In the 1930s, with the horrific images of the First World War still fresh, the French constructed a massive line of fortifications along their border with Germany, the Maginot Line, to prevent the risk of repeating the carnage they'd experienced. But when the dreaded Second World War materialized, their expensive insurance policy proved insufficient, and ultimately ineffective. In 1940, the Germans simply went around the Maginot Line and, using the new tactics of blitzkrieg, defeated France in six short weeks.
