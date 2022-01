A sensory dysfunction that causes a loss of balance, ataxia in dogs can be the sign of a serious problem. Here’s what you need to know about the condition. Some dogs are naturally a little bit clumsy, but at what point should you be concerned about your dog’s loss of balance? Ataxia is the medical term for loss of balance and it can sometimes be a sign of a serious problem. Keep reading to learn more about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for ataxia in dogs.

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO