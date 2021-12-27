Dutch Regulator to Force Apple to Change App Store Policy for Dating Apps

If you're using an Android phone, chances are that whenever you want to install an app, you open Google Play Store by default. However, if happen to own a Samsung smartphone, the company also gives you another option as it ships its own app store, which goes by the name of Samsung Galaxy Store, on its phone. It has some apps that are 'Made for Samsung' and some apps that are not available on the Google Play Store, such as Epic Games launcher. However, it seems that it isn't safe to download apps from Samsung's app store as a report from AndroidPolice claims that some apps on the Galaxy Store are infected with malware.
