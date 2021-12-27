ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Morning Briefing: Tarrant County food bank partners with DoorDash to deliver to those in need, 66-mile Fort Worth-to-Dallas 'superhighway' bike trail stirring anticipation of 2023 completion, San Antonio art gallery provides space for underrepresented artist

By Antoinette Odom
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. We are ending 2021 with more warmth. Highs the next several days will remain well above average. You can anticipate a cold front this coming weekend. Texas will finally experience some cooler air. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin |...

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
