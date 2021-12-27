Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb “much higher” as the variant wreaked havoc on holiday traveling, with 2,271 flights cancelled as of Sunday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC New’s This Week that “every day it (Omicron cases) goes up. The last weekly average was about 150,000, and it will likely go much higher.” As of Sunday, 71,044 people nationwide had been hospitalized with COVID-19. New York on Sunday reported 36,454 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record 44,431 on Friday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO