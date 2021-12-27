ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
People

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases 'Likely Will Go Much Higher' After Holiday Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the holiday. The nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, said Sunday on ABC's This Week that the United States averaged around 150,000 cases of the virus over the last seven days, and that "it likely will go much higher" in the coming weeks as the Omicron variant continues spreading rapidly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KQED

Dr. Anthony Fauci Talks Omicron and the Critical Need for Booster Shots

California is bracing for another potential winter surge of COVID-19 cases courtesy of the omicron variant, a new strain of the virus believed to be highly infectious and less responsive to vaccines. The rising rate of new infections throughout the state — albeit, much slower than last year — prompted...
HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci issues new warning over the omicron variant

The contagious omicron variant has been raging around the world and it will likely cause a new wave of cases in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. “This virus is extraordinary,” Fauci told CNN Sunday. Fauci’s message was simple — the omicron variant has started to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bulletin-news.com

Dr. Fauci States The True Danger of the Omicron Variant

As President Joe Biden prepared to offer “a stern warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans, the White House’s senior medical advisor stated Sunday that the COVID-19 omicron strain is “simply rampaging over the world.”. The “true difficulty” for the US medical...
U.S. POLITICS
wlen.com

Dr. Fauci warns Omicron cases may get ‘much higher’ as more flights are canceled over the Christmas weekend

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb “much higher” as the variant wreaked havoc on holiday traveling, with 2,271 flights cancelled as of Sunday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC New’s This Week that “every day it (Omicron cases) goes up. The last weekly average was about 150,000, and it will likely go much higher.” As of Sunday, 71,044 people nationwide had been hospitalized with COVID-19. New York on Sunday reported 36,454 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record 44,431 on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Dr. Fauci Comments on Air Travel and Omicron Variant

A small piece of optimistic news from the White House’s chief medical advisor. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that, right now, he would have no issues getting on a plane and flying despite the fact that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is “spreading very efficiently,” he told CNBC in an interview.
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Bay Times

Dr. Fauci predicts record-high number of coronavirus cases, slammed hospitals amid omicron variant: ‘A tough few weeks to months’

As the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted the U.S. will see a record-high number of COVID-19 cases as hospitals get slammed during the next several weeks. Infection counts skyrocketed in South Africa as the coronavirus variant took off, followed by a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy