Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow diced up the Baltimore Ravens secondary in a Week 16 win, then added fuel to the rivalry’s fire with his comments after the game. Burrow didn’t apologize for the Bengals’ pass-heavy approach late in the game, saying that the Ravens didn’t hold back during one of their contests last season. In an appearance on the ESPN show Get Up, former Ravens linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott seemed to suggest a bounty on Burrow after his comments on the Ravens.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO