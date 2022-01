Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. This simple, pretty recipe roasts just the leaves of Brussels sprouts for a crispy, delicious side. It’s topped with pre-made sweet and spicy hemp hearts for extra flavor and nutrition. Removing leaves takes a bit of time but it’s worth it; if you’re just not up to it you could use small Brussels sprouts, quartered. Otherwise, prep the leaves the night before cooking, then roast immediately before serving — they’re best hot, right out of the oven. As a shortcut, we call for pre-flavored sweet and spicy hemp heart seeds from the Humming Hemp brand but you can also purchase neutral-flavored seeds and add ground Aleppo pepper and a pinch of brown sugar to create a custom flavor blend.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO