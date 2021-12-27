Does Joe Biden Know Why Delaware Is Home to So Many Corporations?

Two weeks ago, after oral arguments concluded in the Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, once it became clear that there were possibly five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and very likely six votes to hollow out its protections without completely overruling it, President Joe Biden gave a statement. Here is a snippet of what he said: “I support Roe v. Wade. … I think it’s a rational position to take and I continue to support it.” A week later, as that same Supreme Court allowed a six-week abortion ban in Texas to remain in effect for its hundredth-plus day, Biden issued another statement, this time saying, “I am very concerned by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow S.B. 8 to remain in effect in light of the significant consequences that law has for women in Texas and around the country, and for the rule of law.” He added that he remained “deeply committed to the constitutional right recognized in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago.” He urged Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.

