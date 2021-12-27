ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Does Joe Biden Know Why Delaware Is Home to So Many Corporations?

By Eric Boehm
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden knows that his home state of Delaware is also home to more corporations than just about any other place on the planet—but he doesn't seem to know why. Take, for example, what Biden said in a speech in Baltimore, Maryland, last month. Speaking just a few days after...

reason.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
luxurylaunches.com

Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Delaware declares COVID-19 state of emergency as Biden spends time at home

Delaware will enter a state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden continue their time at home in the coastal state. Delaware Gov. John Carney released a statement Thursday that Delaware would be entering a state of emergency effective Monday. The governor plans to activate resources from the National Guard for help covering staffing shortages at medical centers and "combat the winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."
DELAWARE STATE
Slate

Does Joe Biden Have Anything Resembling a Plan for Abortion Rights?

Two weeks ago, after oral arguments concluded in the Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, once it became clear that there were possibly five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and very likely six votes to hollow out its protections without completely overruling it, President Joe Biden gave a statement. Here is a snippet of what he said: “I support Roe v. Wade. … I think it’s a rational position to take and I continue to support it.” A week later, as that same Supreme Court allowed a six-week abortion ban in Texas to remain in effect for its hundredth-plus day, Biden issued another statement, this time saying, “I am very concerned by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow S.B. 8 to remain in effect in light of the significant consequences that law has for women in Texas and around the country, and for the rule of law.” He added that he remained “deeply committed to the constitutional right recognized in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago.” He urged Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Delaware Government
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Corporate Income Tax#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

Media Appearances, Public Speaking, and Commentary from 2021

2021 was a busy year. It began with January 6 and Trump's second impeachment trial. After that flurry of activity, things slowed down substantially. I am grateful the Biden presidency is nowhere near as hectic as was the Trump presidency. The pandemic continues, and much of my work focuses on the attendant legal issues concerning vaccine mandates. Plus I have written quite a bit on Dobbs and other issues facing the Court this term for the ages. This year was fairly productive, though I did not finish many of the tasks I had planned to complete.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

COVID Cancellations Impact Gary, Indiana Schools And Calumet City Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) — We are heading into 2022 in the middle of a COVID surge. In Illinois, there has been an average of 18,000 cases a day for the last week. That’s up 300% from a month ago. And because of rising COVID cases, schools in Gary, Indiana will be virtual next week. Students who don’t have devices can pick them up Monday. Food will be given Tuesday and Thursday. Sports are canceled all next week. And in Calumet City, Mayor Thaddeus Jones said Calumet City Hall and non-essential city offices are closed to the public. City Council meetings will also be virtual.      
CALUMET CITY, IL
Reason.com

"U.S. District Court Puts Maine Libertarian Party on the Ballot for 2022"

Richard Wagner (Ballot Access News) reports on today's decision by Judge Lance E. Walker (D. Me.) in Baines v. Bellows:. The order puts the Libertarian Party on the ballot for the 2022 election. It allows Libertarians who want to get on the June Libertarian primary ballot to collect nomination signatures from independent voters as well as Libertarian registrants.
ELECTIONS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy