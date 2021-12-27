First look: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (7-8) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) for the Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup. Kickoff from Heinz Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Browns at Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Browns suffered another heartbreaking, narrow loss in Week 16. They fell 24-22 at Green Bay Christmas Day, covering a 7.5-point spread as the underdogs with the Under connecting. They have now lost two straight, with a margin of two points in each outing.

The Steelers were roughed up 36-10 at Kansas City in Week 16, falling to 2-4 SU/3-3 ATS across the past six outings. Pittsburgh picked up a 15-10 win at Cleveland back in Week 8 as a 5.5-point underdog with the Under cashing.

Browns at Steelers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Browns -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Steelers +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Browns -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Steelers +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Against the spread (ATS): Browns -2.5, -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Steelers +2.5, +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Browns -2.5, -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Steelers +2.5, +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Over/Under (O/U): 41.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML : Browns 7-8 | Steelers 7-7-1

: Browns 7-8 | Steelers 7-7-1 ATS : Browns 7-8 | Steelers 6-9

: Browns 7-8 | Steelers 6-9 O/U: Browns 7-8 | Steelers 6-9

Browns at Steelers head-to-head

The Browns won their most recent trip to Pittsburgh, winning an AFC Wild Card Game last season 48-37 as 5-point underdogs.

The underdog has cashed in four of the past five meetings in this series, with the Browns going 1-4 ATS in the past five matchups.

