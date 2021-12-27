ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

By Johnny Parlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqGCZ_0dWf8ams00

The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) visit the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) Sunday in a Week 17 battle involving AFC contenders hoping to make the postseason. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Colts odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Colts are the No. 5 seed in the conference. The Raiders are ninth in the AFC and likely need to win their final two games and receive some help if they want earn a playoff berth.

Las Vegas beat the Denver Broncos 17-13 Sunday for a second consecutive victory, while covering as a 1-point home underdog. The Raiders are 2-2 straight up (SU) but 1-3 ATS in December.

The Colts upset the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 Saturday as 3-point road underdogs for a third consecutive victory. Indianapolis is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in its last seven games, including 3-0 SU/ATS in December.

The Colts are one game back of the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in the AFC South, but they lose the tiebreaker because of a Tennessee 2-0 regular-season sweep. To win the division, the Colts need to win out while the Titans go 0-2 or 0-1-1.

Raiders at Colts odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Raiders +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Colts -420 (bet $420 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +7.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Colts -7.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Raiders 8-7 | Colts 9-6
  • ATS: Raiders 6-9 | Colts 10-5
  • O/U: Raiders 7-8 | Colts 8-7

Raiders at Colts head-to-head

The Raiders lead the all-time series 10-9, which includes a 1-1 split in postseason play. They alternated wins and losses in their last five meetings with the Colts holding a 3-2 edge.

Indy claimed a 44-27 victory in Week 14 of last season as a 2.5-point road favorite. In Week 4 of 2019, the Raiders won 31-24 as 5.5-point road underdogs.

The road team is 3-0 SU/ATS in the last three head-to-head tilts, and the Over is 4-0 across the last four contests.

Access more NFL coverage:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

