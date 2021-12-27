ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: New York Giants at Chicago Bears odds and lines

By Johnny Parlay
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (4-11) visit Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears (5-10) Sunday in a Week 17 contest involving teams eliminated from the NFC playoff race. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Bears odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The G-Men lost 34-10 at the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday for a fourth consecutive defeat. The NFC East rivals traded field goals in the second quarter for a 3-3 tie heading into the break, but Philly outscored New York 17-0 in the third and 14-7 in the fourth as the Giants failed to cover the spread as 11-point underdogs.

It was an unsuccessful first career start for Giants QB Jake Fromm (6-for-17, 25 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 4.9 QB rating). He was replaced in the third quarter by veteran QB Mike Glennon (17-for-27, 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 26.7 QB rating). Following the game, head coach Joe Judge said it was too early to decide which QB would start vs. the Bears in Week 17.

Chicago, which was a 7-point road ‘dog, stunned the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 Sunday. Third-string QB Nick Foles engineered an 80-yard winning drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to TE Jimmy Graham and a two-point conversion pass to WR Damiere Byrd, who made an acrobatic catch, with 1:01 remaining.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for Chicago, who covered the spread for the first time in six games. Foles (24-for-35, 250 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 44.5 QB rating) started with rookie Justin Fields (ankle) and backup Andy Dalton (groin) out with injuries.

Giants at Bears odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Giants +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Bears -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +5.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Bears -5.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 38.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Giants 4-11 | Bears 5-10
  • ATS: Giants 6-9 | Bears 5-10
  • O/U: Giants 5-9-1 | Bears 6-9

Giants at Bears head-to-head

The Bears lead the all-time series 35-24-2, including a 5-3 advantage in the postseason.

Chicago won the last two contests, but New York covered the spread in the last three and in six of the last seven.

They last met in Week 2 of last season with the Bears prevailing 17-13 but failing to cover as 4.5-point home favorites.

In Week 12 of 2019, the Bears won at home 19-14, again failing to cover, this time as 6-point favorites.

The Giants’ last win in the series was a 30-27 overtime thriller in Week 13 of 2018 as 4-point home underdogs.

