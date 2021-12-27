ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic Response in Africa Underscores Global Vaccine Inequality

By Linda Givetash
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Despite shaky health systems and vaccine drives, the coronavirus pandemic...

www.voanews.com

MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Denver News

Pandemic Will End When Vaccine Inequity Ends, WHO Chief Says

GENEVA — The World Health Organization warned the COVID-19 pandemic will not end until the unequal distribution of life-saving vaccines between rich and poor countries ends. In an assessment of the year gone by, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world is still in the grips of a pandemic that shows no sign of going away. He noted more than 3.3 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2021. That, he said, is more deaths than from HIV-AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pride Publishing

Church promotes COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

The United Methodist Church continues to collaborate with governments in Africa to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. In Zimbabwe, the government reopened in-person worship services to a maximum of 100 fully vaccinated congregants in August and reached out to churches to encourage members to get vaccinated. In September, the government announced that unvaccinated members also could begin attending worship, a decision that generated mixed emotions.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inequalities#Pandemic#Johannesburg
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose.
WORLD
Daily Mail

WHO tells wealthy nations ‘you can’t boost your way out of the pandemic’ and accuses them of worsening vaccine inequality – as Nigeria INCINERATES a million doses that had been donated to them

The World Health Organisation has told wealthy countries they 'cannot boost their way out of the pandemic' and accused them of worsening vaccine inequality. Meanwhile, Nigeria said today it had incinerated more than a million doses of Covid vaccine that had been donated by developed countries several months ago and had since passed their expiry dates.
WORLD
The Week

The failure to vaccinate Africa

The U.N.'s Covax program has delivered few doses to Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected. Why? Here's everything you need to know. By some metrics, remarkably well. In a little less than a year, more than 8.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed globally, and 55 percent of the world's population has received at least one vaccine dose. But this monumental effort has left the undeveloped world behind — particularly in Africa. Only 6.6 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, just 7.5 percent of the continent's population has been fully vaccinated. Most doses of the various vaccines have gone to wealthy countries in Europe and the U.S., which spent hundreds of billions on early orders; millions of people in these countries are now receiving their third shots — sparking allegations of vaccine hoarding. "We're looking into a situation where high-income countries will keep getting regular boosters, while people in low-income countries haven't even had their first dose," said Alexandra Phelan, an adjunct professor of global and public health law and ethics at Georgetown University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Jerry Tetalman: We need a coordinated global response to the pandemic

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There is a board-game called Pandemic that has been around for years before Covid 19 circled the globe. In Pandemic, you and your fellow players are members of a disease control team. You must work together to develop cures and prevent disease outbreaks, for Pandemic is a cooperative game. The players all win or lose together.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Post-Star

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination

Funeral workers and undertakers have been campaigning on the streets in Soweto township to urge South African citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sopema Funeral parlour owner Monageng Legae was among those volunteering to share information about the COVID-19 shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

WHO warns against blanket boosters, as vaccine inequity persists

Blanket COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes could prolong the pandemic and increase inequity, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday. “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva during his final press briefing for the year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
investing.com

Consortium ships ultra-cold freezers to Africa for vaccines

Following the UAE’s multilateral in-kind contribution and commitment to UNICEF to support COVAX in its global vaccine distribution efforts, the HOPE Consortium and UNICEF have entered into an agreement to support delivery of 65 ultra-cold freezers to Africa. The freezers are necessary for COVID-19 vaccines requiring ultra-cold storage and to enable African nations to efficiently absorb incoming vaccine supplies recently donated by the United States of America.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

Left behind in pandemic, Africa aims for vaccine self-reliance

(Bloomberg) -- After the Ebola crisis ended in West Africa in 2016, Amadou Sall received a painting as a gift from his wife and children. On one side is a family shrouded in darkness, threatened by a looming virus. The other is filled with bright light, a symbol of the science that will save them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

The Changing Face of Africa's Diaspora

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and guests take a look at the history of African diaspora communities in the United States and Latin America. Guests include Calvin Dark, global affairs analyst at RC Communications, Barbara Santos, multimedia journalist for VOA Portuguese and Johanna Leblanc, national security law and foreign policy analyst.
AFRICA
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

South Africa Lifts Curfew, Says COVID-19 Fourth Wave Peaked

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa has lifted a midnight-to-4 a.m. curfew on people's movement, effective immediately, saying the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the omicron variant, a government statement said Thursday. However, wearing a face mask in public places remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK health chiefs believed pandemic was ‘imminent’ in 1997, recommended reducing non-essential travel

Nearly 25 years ago, UK health chiefs predicted that a rapidly spreading influenza pandemic was “imminent” and developed contingency plans which included comprehensive vaccination programming and recommended against non-essential international travel.The plans also warned of the possible closure of schools due to high rates of infection amongst teachers, to the point that schools could no longer function.The plans were revealed in archived papers that were released on Tuesday. Archived files show that the Northern Ireland Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety received a UK-wide Contingency Plan for Pandemic Influenza in March 1997.Within the plan, the UK’s top health...
TRAVEL
World Bank Blogs

2021 Year in Review in 11 Charts: The Inequality Pandemic

It is causing reversals in development and is dealing a setback to efforts to end extreme poverty and reduce inequality. Because of the pandemic, extreme poverty rose in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years and around 100 million more people are living on less than $1.90 a day. Through this series of charts and graphs, we share select research from the World Bank Group that illustrates the severity of the pandemic as it enters its third year. We also reflect on the Bank’s rapid and innovative response to the crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Vaccine Inequity Giving Variants a Free Pass to Run Wild

Speaking to journalists in New York, António Guterres also asked Member States to be “far more ambitious” in their efforts to reach 70 percent of people in all countries by the middle of 2022, a goal established by the World Health Organization (WHO). Just days from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

