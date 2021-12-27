ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Insecure Finale Has Us In Our Feelings About Issa’s Choice, Okay?!

By Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Love Like This?, a romance column where we, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Ineye Komonibo, revisit some of the most romantic — or not, in hindsight — scenes in Black film and TV history. For five seasons, we’ve watched Issa Dee (Issa Rae), our homegirl in our...

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Finale: How Last-Minute Changes Brought ‘Poetic Justice’ to Core Characters

Spoiler Alert: This story includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Find Variety’s review of the episode here. With one final time-traveling episode, Issa Rae’s journey with “Insecure,” the hit HBO comedy that vaulted Rae onto Hollywood’s A-list, has come to a close after five seasons.
Definitely Not 'Insecure'! Creator and Actor Issa Rae Talks About Her Last Minute Changes to 'Insecure' Finale to Make it the Phenomenal Closure it Was!

Insecure, the hit series by and starring Issa Rae aired its last episode of the last season yesterday, December 26th. Rae took great care to ensure that this show had the correct send-off. This included re-writing the final episode just two weeks before filming took place. The writer and actor spoke to Variety about the change, explaining that the first version of the finale "just wasn't right."
Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Company Names Kaylin Cotton Chief of Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Before joining the team at Hoorae, Cotton worked for Live Nation and Shondaland, bringing her extensive background in music, entertainment and television to support Rae’s ever-growing vision for the future of the media company. More from Variety. Issa Rae Unveils Next 'Insecure' Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge curveball — one the show could pull off, sure, but all signs have pointed to Issa and Lawrence going down this road together since the show’s 2016 debut. No matter how many complications “Insecure” kept throwing at them, it was obvious that Issa and Lawrence would be together once they got out of their own way.
‘Insecure’ Series Finale Recap: Time Jumps Show Growth for Issa & Friends

The “Insecure” series finale is here. The episode beings immediately following the altercation between Lawrence and Nathan. Following the altercation, Nathan makes a decision that alters Issa’s life and allows for certain things to finally take place. Meanwhile, Issa’s friends all reach various milestones, including marriage and...
“Insecure” Recap: ‘Out, Okay?!

HOLLYWOOD—The end is near America. I am referring to “Insecure.” The penultimate episode before next week’s series finale transpired this week. This week’s episode, ‘Out, Okay?! saw Issa and Nathan looking at places, just as Molly and Taurean’s relationship continued to blossom, especially after she learned that he made partner. Lawrence was debating about rather he was going to attend Tiffany and Derek’s going away party because he didn’t want any awkward energy by running into Issa.
‘Insecure’ finale recap: Issa, Molly, and friends find out if ‘Everything Gonna Be, Okay?

Warning: this contains a spoiler. Details from HBO’s “Insecure” season finale are included below. Natasha Rothwell is penning many more stories as the “Insecure” chapter of her life comes to an end. She stood out amid “The White Lotus’ excellent ensemble cast,” penned a romantic comedy with herself in mind as the lead, and signed a huge deal with ABC Signature to create new television projects. She also started filming “Wonka” in London, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins, on a clandestine, big-budget project. In the year 2021, all of this will be accomplished. 22nd of December.
Complaints about Insecure's final season are misguided

"The primary criticism I've seen about this new season has been about the writing," says Tay Saint-Louis. "But for eight episodes now, the show runners have been developing at least six strong concurrent storylines tackling issues including mental health, co-parenting, estate planning and career insecurity — no pun intended. Then it hit me last night: the quality of the writing hasn’t changed, the characters have evolved. And maybe, hopefully, so have we as an audience." Saint-Louis adds: "At its onset, Insecure resonated with so many of us because of its fresh perspective on twentysomething-hood and its South Los Angeles setting, after decades of TV exclusivity to New York City. But it also landed with such a wide audience because many of us were either right in the middle of that part of our lives or had made it to the other side with enough wisdom to realize that we might not ever feel like full grown-ups. The seriousness with which people in their late 20s and early 30s take their lives makes for great TV, especially when presented through a lens that allows viewers a peek into the less-than-perfect parts of the characters' lives. If you were to revisit S1 E1 of Insecure as someone who’s kept up with these characters over the past six years of their lives — S5 E2 jumped us a year into the future — you would likely find both Issa and Molly unbearable. And you’d be screaming for Issa to remember that she once referred to Lawrence as 'the guy I’m not going to end up with.'" ALSO: Go inside the Insecure world with its cast and crew.
INSECURE Season 5 Episode 9: “Out, Okay?!”

The ending to Issa’s five-year journey is nigh. INSECURE’s penultimate episode Out, Okay!? features a gathering of beautiful faces, in an immaculate yard, with impeccable weather. The occasion? The bittersweet send-off of everyone’s favorite Denver, Colorado-bound couple, Tiffany and Derek. Yet these ideal conditions yield an uncertain future for Issa, Nathan, and Lawrence. Ah yes…the classic love triangle scenario. In the realm of hackneyed titles, Out, Okay?! could be titled The Battle Of The Exes”.
Here's where everyone ended up on the series finale of 'Insecure'

Note: This article reveals what happened on the Sunday finale of "Insecure." To quote the kids, Sunday's "Insecure" series finale was giving exactly what it was supposed to have gave. Over five hilariously frustrating seasons of highly questionable life choices, bad rap lyrics, overdue breakups and messy makeups, the beloved...
How Issa Rae’s Insecure Satisfied Fans with Series Finale

Watch: "Insecure" Cast Tease Final Season: Exclusive. Spoiler Alert: This article contains details on the finale of HBO's Insecure. It's so hard to say goodbye. On Dec. 26, HBO's Emmy-nominated hit Insecure came to a close after five seasons of protagonist Issa (Issa Rae) navigating love and friendship in Los Angeles.
We Miss Them Already! Issa and Molly's 10 Best Friendship Moments From Insecure

Insecure has probably done more for the culture than any other TV show in the last decade, and that is not an exaggeration. The soundtrack consistently hits, the 'fits are impeccable thanks to stylist Shiona Turini, and the show has put Inglewood, CA, on the map. With each new episode, there's bound to be something that sets Black Twitter ablaze (lookin' at you, #LawrenceHive). And I'm convinced no other series has inspired so many derivative names for one of its characters, Poor Condolences, Condoleeza Rice, Canola Oil — I mean Condola.
