A new Pentagon report found that roughly 100 U.S. service members participated in "prohibited extremist activities" in the last nine months. "We believe that less than 100, or about 100, active duty or reserve component members of the military participated in prohibited extremist activities," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a Monday press briefing, adding that the military's "data collecting systems still need to get better."

