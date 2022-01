LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose four-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.68, the highest amount to end a year. The average price is $1.448 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price at the beginning of the year was $3.234, the lowest amount to start a year since 2018, thanks to a sharp drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, caused by weakened demand as many people heeded stay-at-home orders, coupled with the oil price war...

